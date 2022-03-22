Letters to the editor, March 23, 2022

Recent social media statements condemned

We join together in condemning and denouncing the recent social media statements made by representatives of the Grand Gateway Hotel. The statements are wrong, harmful and hurtful not only to Native Americans but also to Rapid City citizens, businesses and the community at large. These statements only serve to divide Rapid City and Native communities and the people who live, work and visit here.

These hateful, racially-based statements return us to the volatile comments of the 1950s and 1960s prior to and during the civil rights era. Such statements pit people and communities against each other, tying race into virtually every community issue and every attempt to address and resolve issues. The recent comments of a few individuals only fuel the historic trauma experienced by generations of Native Americans.

Much work has been done to build a level of trust, to forge relationships and partnerships and to address major issues involving Rapid City and our Native American community. However, such racist and hateful statements as expressed by a few individuals only reinforce long-standing feelings of distrust and threaten the relationship of the Rapid City community with its Native American residents and visitors. We remain dedicated to working together, to continue building relationships and partnerships and to educate and develop a Rapid City community where people of all backgrounds, races, colors and creeds can feel welcome to live, work and visit here.

We are calling on the Uhre family to publicly address and denounce their statements and begin making amends to the community, especially the Native American people.

Signed,

Mayor of Rapid City

Oglala Sioux Tribe President

Pennington County Commission

Rapid City Police Department

Pennington County Sheriff's Office

Pennington County States Attorney's Office

Pennington County Health and Human Services

Elevate Rapid City

Visit Rapid City

Visit Rapid City Board of Directors

Hotel Bid Board of Directors

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0