Letters to the editor, March 24, 2021

A veto is a veto

Governor Noem's style and form Veto of HB1217, "an act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports", is still a veto! The Governor's “suggestions” are a rewrite of the bill. They change so much that a new title would also be necessary. In legislative jargon, that’s called a “hoghouse”.

Governor Noem is the Executive, she is not a legislator. These amendments usurp legislative authority. The revisions she has proposed strike two entire sections from the bill, removing women’s college sports and the provision for injunctive relief for violations of the law.

The Governor is not shy about sending her minions into committee hearings when there is something in a bill she doesn't like. How is it that these problems only became apparent to her after the bill was smoked out and passed? Ordinarily, the Senate State Affairs committee keeps controversial bills off her desk by killing them, but this bill didn’t stay dead because the Senators listened to their constituents, not to greedy special interest groups.

Urge your legislators to reject the Governor’s re-write, and then vote to override her VETO of the original bill. As Margaret Thatcher said, “this is no time to go wobbly”.