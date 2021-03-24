Letters to the editor, March 24, 2021
A veto is a veto
Governor Noem's style and form Veto of HB1217, "an act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports", is still a veto! The Governor's “suggestions” are a rewrite of the bill. They change so much that a new title would also be necessary. In legislative jargon, that’s called a “hoghouse”.
Governor Noem is the Executive, she is not a legislator. These amendments usurp legislative authority. The revisions she has proposed strike two entire sections from the bill, removing women’s college sports and the provision for injunctive relief for violations of the law.
The Governor is not shy about sending her minions into committee hearings when there is something in a bill she doesn't like. How is it that these problems only became apparent to her after the bill was smoked out and passed? Ordinarily, the Senate State Affairs committee keeps controversial bills off her desk by killing them, but this bill didn’t stay dead because the Senators listened to their constituents, not to greedy special interest groups.
Urge your legislators to reject the Governor’s re-write, and then vote to override her VETO of the original bill. As Margaret Thatcher said, “this is no time to go wobbly”.
Tonchi Weaver, SD Citizens for Liberty, Inc., Rapid City
Big differences
An opinion letter Saturday updated the meme where Irish Americans claim their ancestors were slaves, so black Americans have nothing to complain about. Leaving aside the actual enormous differences in the experiences of those two communities, the current letter cites that of the approximately 10 million African slaves loaded onto ships bound for the Western Hemisphere, only about 388,000 came straight to North America.
While multiple historians confirm that number, they add that many more of the millions landed in the Caribbean subsequently were brought to the future US. Encyclopedia Britannica cites that 36 % of all New World slaves were in the southern US by the early 1800’s. Regarding the alleged 1.25 million Europeans enslaved by Barbary pirates over the centuries, author Davis admits this is a wild high end guess based on questionable assumptions, a guess contested by other scholars, without the relatively meticulous records available for the transatlantic slave trade.
Overall, regardless that it’s nice to encourage Christian forgiveness of past wrongs, it’s not nice to spin numbers to assert the untruth that all communities’ experiences in America are equivalent, all of our ancestors abused each other about the same.
Common sense and scholarship confirm, no.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City