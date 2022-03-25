Letters to the editor, March 25, 2022

Let's think this through

This is regarding Mr. Fondy’s letter about getting ready for World War III, from Sunday’s edition of the Journal titled, “We have to be prepared.”

He seems to think that America being “independent on energy, raw materials, and other critical supplies”, and that that a “long range plan for balancing the budget (be) developed”. Perhaps his home in Whitewood is far enough from Ellsworth for him to survive the initial nuclear blasts, but he’ll still likely die from radiation poisoning.

Looking at the photos online of Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the relatively small atomic blasts there gives one a glimpse of the vastly multiplied devastation from modern weapons.

My experience growing up during the Cold War was being instructed to hide under my elementary school desk and put my head between my knees. As I moved into junior high, my classmates adapted the instructions to, “Put your head between your knees and kiss your ### goodbye”, as this advice was much more appropriate.

My wish in case of nuclear attack is to die in the initial blast, rather than lingering in agony from severe burns or radiation sickness. Let’s think this through.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

Environmental Justice for All

This letter is in response to the call for independent energy as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. With gas and oil prices rising there is one singular answer that can remove us from the burden of this market, renewable energy. The good news is that there has already been some movement on renewable energy, however, without a big-time commitment Americans are losing out on cheaper energy prices, safer communities, and cleaner environments.

The Environmental Justice For All Act seeks to be the first step in making long-term change for a better, more stable future which can be found in green energy. One of the provisions would support a grant program that would be used to disperse dollars across the US to people on the front lines of climate change. Another provision would create a Just Transition Advisory Committee which would help communities dependent on coal, oil, and gas industries transition to green energy.

Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, as well as Representative Johnson, must support the Environmental Justice For All Act. This bill is good for the country and South Dakota. Each of these members has called for energy independence and this act should be the first step.

Paige Schroeder, Vermillion

Spruce Management

I am writing to alert readers to the Spruce Vegetation Management Project #61599 currently being proposed. Up to 25,000 acres of Spruce tree stands will be affected using clear cutting of up to 40 acres or more swaths. This will be done wherever Spruce trees dominate such as Spearfish Canyon, Spring Creek Road, Castle Creek, essentially the moist areas of the Black Hills. The intent is to reduce Spruce in favor of Ponderosa and Aspen which will be planted in their place. The damage from clear cutting is tremendous and very long lasting the job potential short term. Whether or not you approve we all need to be better educated on this long-term impact to the Hills and make your comments known to https:usda.gov/?project=61599

The first comment period ends March 25 but the official comment period is to be announced later, please write.

John W. Newland, Rapid City

Campaign season

It's that season again. No, not play ball! Not allergy season. Campaign season. It's time for candidates to announce their interest in being elected. And I hope, their interest in being of service to the community. I appreciate those who are willing to step up to this responsibility.

It's also time for citizens to step up to their responsibility and listen, learn, ask questions and attend forums. It's time to consider what is best for the school system and the city. What do you as a citizen and neighbor want for the future and well being of Rapid City and who will best work for that goal?

Who might have the vision, skill and experience to achieve that goal?

Which candidate will have integrity and ability to represent all their constituents? It is our responsibility to think thoughtfully and carefully and carry out our duty to vote for the best candidate.

Donna Robinson, Rapid City

