Letters to the editor, March 26, 2021

I hope Governor Noem signs the bill preventing males from playing in female sports. The Governor is being inundated with the threat of the state losing money because of transgender reprisals. So be it. I hope we have the intestinal fortitude to do what is right and fair, and not give into what amounts to coercion by a small minority. Somewhere in this diminishing democracy we have to stand up for what is right and not give in to the political correctness which has and continues to destroy this great country.

Threat to the country

The Socialist Democrats are a threat to democracy. The news media is supposed to hold the government accountable for its bad actions. However, much of the media are political ideologues who aren't concerned with holding the government accountable. Instead, they partner with the Socialist Democratic Party to extend its influence and persuade America to one point of view. The Socialists are trying to use the media to silence conservatives. If your white and want children to go back to school your called a racist. Mayorkas was on T.V., saying the southern border was closed and nobody was getting in, he lied the Socialists think were stupid. The Socialists are radically Anti-Life- Anti-Religion, Anti-Border Security, Anti-Free Speech. The Socialists are unqualified to lead, Just look at slow Joe Biden the Russians think he is a clown and he is. Whats going on between the Socialist Democratic Party and media is the first step taken by a "potential authoritarian or dictatorial regime" to gain control of the government.