Letters to the editor, March 26, 2022

Trying to be right and popular

When medical professionals deliberate about providing care, eyes roll when somebody proclaims their idea the one “for the good of the patients,” as if everybody else’s intentions were questionable.

Veterans have reasonable arguments to save VA hospitals at Ft. Meade and Hot Springs, after decades of convenient access. Small towns will fight to keep scores of good federal jobs.

When VA officials make obvious counter-arguments, that more vets would more easily access a more capable VA hospital closer to where most of them live, in Rapid City where major highways cross, easier to recruit professionals there than outlying towns, with Hot Springs and Sturgis clinics providing the same primary care as before, then demands to preserve services in legacy buildings aren’t VA’s only problems. Legislators try to be both right and popular.

Senator Rounds, member of the Veterans’ Affairs committee, frankly states in the March 5 Journal that he thinks VA health facilities should be replaced by payments for care elsewhere.

The article says he actually thinks paid VA employees are a problem, with whom there’s no compromise, “we just have to hit them head on.” Most vets choosing VA do so for a hospital staffed by people dedicated to them.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Time to get tough on crime

Since January I have waited for the South Dakota Attorney General's Office 2021 Report on Crime in SD to be released. After calling the AG office today, there is no official release date.

What is evident is that the figures for 2021 in Rapid City are worse than the figures for 2016-2020. During that 5-year period the murder rate rose 600%, from 2 murders to 12. Rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults rose 25%, car thefts 75%, etc.

In addition, a survey of the 25 homicides that occurred in 2020-21 shows shocking & horrific violence. In 2020 a man was viciously beaten and stomped to death in a hotel room, a construction worker beaten to death while sleeping, by a homeless man he befriended!

In 2021 a woman was raped and beaten to death on the railroad tracks, a 16-year-old student was shot to death, and a juvenile shot and killed a 19-year-old in a home one street away from mine.

I say, "enough is enough", its time to get tough on crime, take our city back, and stop being ranked the 29th most dangerous metro area in the United States!

Ed Manzano, Rapid City

In response to Sen. Frye-Mueller

I'm an aging Liberal and it is increasingly difficult to give a fair hearing to the dreaded "Them", folks like you I generally disagree with as a matter of principle. Hence my surprise when I read your 3/23 letter/article in the journal. Your idea to look carefully at California's 1978 Proposition 13 really merits further consideration, and I hope you continue to push it vigorously. I consider Prop 13 the poor people's version of the Capital Gains Tax. Thanks for bringing it up. It seems like this could actually be a bi-partisan effort without the pall of the Culture Wars hanging over it.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

