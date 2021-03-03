Letters to the editor, March 3, 2021
Hypocrisy on display
Governor Noem’s hypocrisy is alive and well.
Governor Noem’s most recent appearance at CPAC in Orlando has certainly propelled her to the national forefront for the Republican Party once again.
She continues to explain to the nation how South Dakota has remained open for business during the pandemic and one cannot doubt for a second that her promotion more than likely saved the tourism industry in the state last year. I give her kudos for that.
Sadly what seems to happen with politicians, and she seems to have fallen into the same trap as many, is that she doesn’t remain consistent.
Although she has managed to avoid the missteps of a Governor Newsom with a French Laundry example she does have one glaring example of hypocrisy.
South Dakota voters took a stand and a vote on both medical and recreational marijuana in the November election. Both passed easily yet Governor Noem has decided that she doesn’t agree with South Dakotans and therefore wants to disregard their will and their vote.
It will probably not be a question on the Sunday talk shows tarnishing her freedom-loving persona, but it should be.
Doesn’t sound like she “trusts her people” as she so proudly states when on the national stage. She can’t have it both ways.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
CARES Act funding
Some interesting facts about the federal Cares Act funding that was enacted in 2020. South Dakota received $1.25 billion. With a population of 884,659, South Dakota received $1,412.97 per person. States with large populations received only $387.76 per person. New York, with a population of 19,453,561, received $7,543,325,288.30; California, with a population of 39,512,223, received $15,321,284,928.40; and Texas, with a population of 28,995,881, received $11,243,461,410.70. If South Dakota had received the same $387.76 per person it would have received only $343,035,373.84, instead of the $1.25 billion it actually received. If you assume that states should all have been paid an equal amount per person and that the appropriate amount was $387.76, then South Dakota was overpaid by $906,964,626.16 ($1.25 billion minus $343,035,373.84). On the other hand, if the $1,412.97 per person that South Dakota actually received was the appropriate amount for all states, then New York should have been paid $27,487,298,086.17 instead of $7,543,325,288.30, an underpayment of $19,943,972,797.87; California should have been paid $55,829,585,732.31 instead of $15,321,284,928.40, an underpayment of $40,508,300,803.91; and Texas should have been paid $40,970,309,976.57 instead of $15,321,284,928.40, an underpayment of $29,726,848,565.87. (The state populations and funding amounts are from the U.S. Treasury Cares Act website at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Census-Data-and-Methodology-Final.pdf).
John J. Buchy, Rapid City
The cover up is worse
I do not know Jason Ravnsborg and he doesn't know me. I am not involved in his future but I believe there is a lesson there for anyone who cares to pay attention! I have been involved in two auto-deer collisions, one at night, the other in broad daylight, clear visibility. In the one I was a front seat passenger, in the other a passerby. In both cases the driver was sober, not sleepy and possibly a teeny bit distracted but immediately following the collision, which was significant, the driver did not know what had happened! In both cases, immediate investigation revealed it had been a deer. In Jason's case, at night, alone, perhaps he should have checked more carefully, perhaps he should have reported more quickly, perhaps there are several things he should have done. I am reminded of the problems of two U.S. Presidents! If Bill Clinton had immediately said: "Yes, I had sex with that woman, so what!" If Richard Nixon had immediately admitted his involvement in Watergate and that it was an incredibly stupid mistake but he spent the rest of his term trying to wiggle out from under that fiasco and ignored the business of the people! In both cases those incidents would have been dealt with and in a month forgotten! Very few people, if anyone, ever lives a life free of blot or error! The major mistake is trying to cover it up or hope it will blow over!
Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City
Where is our AG?
OK, where's our Attorney General when it comes to defending state voter's rights to initiate laws? After a half-hearted attempt at defending us (on the initiated marijuana use law) in a circuit court he says he feels no need to appeal our case to the state Supreme Court! Did he ask the governess if he should?
Last year in Dec. 2020 he quickly joined a frivolous GOP Texas lawsuit to overturn the election
that Trump had lost citing all the emails he got encouraging him to. But, 2 months later he won't defend our rights of initiative of 54% of the state's voters! How scurrilous is that? This is our GOP
state government in action?! And all from an Attorney General who killed a man over four months ago and still hasn't been charged with a crime!
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
Do they know?
Do any of you Republicans understand how sick Trump really is, or how bad or evil a person he is. He has committed some of the most serious crimes against our nation in our history. He has lied, cheated, and violated every ethical and moral standard that exists. Yet you follow him. It is baffling to me that most of you are not able to see what Trump is by what he does and says, and if you do then why would you continue to support him or anyone who does support him. Have you lost all integrity or honor or did you have any to begin with? I am beginning to believe we all woke up in Germany in 1933 and that nearly half the nation is mesmerized by this man who is attempting to carry our nation into oblivion. These wrong headed beliefs should not surprise anyone, as the truth is always difficult to face when you have supported your entire belief system with lies. Trump pushed us towards a civil war and it could have happened if just a few Republicans had violated their own oaths and sided with him to take votes away.
Brent Cox, Sturgis