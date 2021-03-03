Letters to the editor, March 3, 2021

The cover up is worse

I do not know Jason Ravnsborg and he doesn't know me. I am not involved in his future but I believe there is a lesson there for anyone who cares to pay attention! I have been involved in two auto-deer collisions, one at night, the other in broad daylight, clear visibility. In the one I was a front seat passenger, in the other a passerby. In both cases the driver was sober, not sleepy and possibly a teeny bit distracted but immediately following the collision, which was significant, the driver did not know what had happened! In both cases, immediate investigation revealed it had been a deer. In Jason's case, at night, alone, perhaps he should have checked more carefully, perhaps he should have reported more quickly, perhaps there are several things he should have done. I am reminded of the problems of two U.S. Presidents! If Bill Clinton had immediately said: "Yes, I had sex with that woman, so what!" If Richard Nixon had immediately admitted his involvement in Watergate and that it was an incredibly stupid mistake but he spent the rest of his term trying to wiggle out from under that fiasco and ignored the business of the people! In both cases those incidents would have been dealt with and in a month forgotten! Very few people, if anyone, ever lives a life free of blot or error! The major mistake is trying to cover it up or hope it will blow over!