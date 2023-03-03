Letters to the editor, March 3, 2023

Standards are concerning

South Dakota’s curriculum decision is imminent

The K-12 standards/curriculum issue will be decided in April. Hillsdale College’s product may already be a done deal.

It’s my observation that SD professional educators have not been properly respected during this process of evaluation and hearings. Hillsdale promoters have not provided — nay, haven’t even tried to provide — acceptable answers to many specific concerns voiced by SD professional educators.

Since many concerns of SD professionals were ignored, it follows that business practices were skirted. Additional issues will likely continue to arise since the Hillsdale curriculum is really complicated.

It is a much different animal from what our professionals are familiar. Educators need answers any and all of their concerns.

As one of the most worrisome known concerns, many age-inappropriate topics exist at several grade levels in the Hillsdale product.

David Wegner, Sioux Falls

Do something on guns

On Valentine's Day, we got news of another mass shooting in a Michigan University — the 67th one this year. Three dead, five (some life-threatened) and one suicide (the shooter). Do we need to know any more details? We know why: because anyone can, that's why.

Recently, our Gov. Noem signed a law to "protect" our SD kids from doctors who may be sensitive to their desire to alter their sex. Our Legislature, dominated by Republicans, quickly joined the mantra "protect our kids from their mistakes." But will they do anything to protect kids from someone with a military-style weapon from opening fire on them?

Less than 1% of our population was protected by the law Noem signed. But 100% of our children (and many adults) are threatened by the proliferation of so many guns in the USA (88.8 guns/100 people) and yet largely Republicans (and some Dems) refuse to heed the 85% (or higher) of people who want restrictions. (the power of NRA $$$).

Our three US reps, and I'm quite sure 90% of our Legislature seem to be totally against any change. Can it be because of their so-called "conservative" belief?

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Praise for Randy Deibert

"Be Prepared." Perhaps best known as the informal motto of the Boy Scouts, “Be Prepared” also comes to mind when I think of Sen. Randy Deibert (R-D31).

When Sen. Deibert came to the state Senate, it was obvious he was one of the best of us. Unfailingly well-prepared and unflappable, Sen. Deibert is blessed with an inquisitive mind and an uncanny attention to detail. Unlike most first-year senators, he arrived more knowledgeable than any other senator on subjects as varied as county government and the timber industry. Which makes sense, given his experience and lengthy record of service. He’s the one senator I’m mindful of engaging in debate because I know he’ll always be polished and prepared.

As a conservative, I’ve also been pleased to learn of Sen. Deibert’s values on issues like spending and taxes, protecting children, law and order, even term limits. He has also quickly become expert on election law and has championed several bills, of which none have been defeated, to my knowledge.

I don’t heap praise on many politicians, but I’ve been very impressed by Sen. Randy Deibert. I’m proud to work with him. You should be proud he works for you.

Sen. Brent Hoffman, Sioux Falls

Thank you Senate

Thank you to the SD Senate Commerce Committee members who voted against HB 1133 in a 9-0 vote. The bill aimed to bar companies like Summit Carbon Solutions from having a Common Carrier status and, if passed, would serve as a poison pill for the proposed pipeline projects across South Dakota. These projects want to decarbonize the ethanol and agricultural industries to remain competitive in this era of low-carbon demands.

Legislators should continue avoiding calls to change the rules midstream and hold all projects to the same standard during the regulatory process, regardless of if they are CO2 pipelines. Summit has worked hard for over a year to secure its route through voluntary easements. As of February, the company has acquired over 60% of its route and will continue until its PUC hearing this fall.

Summit continues to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our state and will bring new jobs and economic opportunities with its project. In addition, the option to partner with Summit is a lifeline for ethanol, which is responsible for purchasing half of the corn grown in our state.

Sens. Beal, Crabtree, Hoffman, Kolbeck, Nesiba, Schoenbeck, Stalzer, Wheeler, and Zikmund for their vote.

Steve Gengler, Dakota Dunes

Choral Union thanks

A huge thank you to the over 200 attendees, volunteers, and members of the Dakota Choral Union for their contributions to one of Rapid City’s newest cultural highlights: the inaugural “Dinner with DCU” fundraiser on Feb. 18.

Our sincere thanks to Darcie Decker, Nutrition Services and Community Outreach Director and Connie Olson, Development Director of Youth and Family Services for the use of the location on Adams Street.

We were pleased to feature Cheyenne Crossing Catering and their homemade offerings for our dinner buffet. Walmart donated coffee and Servall contributed tablecloths to complete our banquet.

We are thankful to the contributors to our silent auction, the DCU members, and many businesses: Jolly Lane Greenhouse, Everybody’s Bookstore, 5th & Main Furniture, Mustard Seed, Pure Fox, Michele with one L Photography, Sorella Massage-Dawn Sprunk, Dragonfly Massage-Amber Pribyl, Pampered Peacock, Downtown Rapid City, Pottery 2 Paint, Bear Country, Elks Lodge 1187, Home Slice Media, Piesano’s Pacchia, Juniper Restaurant, Longhorn Steakhouse, Coldstone Creamery, Millstone Restaurant, and Doug Markworth State Farm.

DCU thanks our season sponsors, Rapid City Arts Council, City of Rapid City, Allied Arts and Haggerty’s.

Don’t miss our spring concert May 7, 3 p.m., RC Central Auditorium. See you next February!

Barbara Brackett, Piedmont

Unfair treatment

When contractors whine because their cost have gone up due to inflation, the good ole boys in Pierre hand them another $62 million. When Gov. Noem asks the legislature to provide some sales tax relief for the average South Dakota taxpayer because our living costs have gone up, the legislators in Pierre give us the middle finger. Corruption!

George Kruse, Rapid City