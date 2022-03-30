Letters to the editor, March 30, 2022

Strengthen the hard rock mining ordinance

I was born and raised in the Black Hills, spent 40 years elsewhere, but then retired and came back to the Hills. I looked forward to green trees, clean air and water, and quietude.

Instead I have found alarming threats to Rapid Creek – literally the source of all life in the Hills – and threats to Native citizens.

At least 30,000 mining claims are filed in Pennington County alone. Additional claims stretch to the shore of Pactola, all along Rapid Creek, and along other water sources like Castle Creek. Large scale mining has already begun on some of those claims. This threatens home values, agriculture, tourism, and water quality.

In spite of the many threats we are surrounded with I have seen Native folks continue to fight for clean water and their basic rights as citizens. If we as non-Native people fight alongside of them as brothers and sisters we are a great deal more likely to be able to protect our water and economy.

The Pennington County Planning Commission is currently crafting a hard rock mining ordinance. Write them to strengthen this ordinance! Tell them to protect the water, home values, agriculture, tourism against mining threats. www.Pennco.org

Carol Hayse, Nemo

Stop large-scale mining

30,233. That’s how many active mining claims two companies have in the Black Hills in Pennington County. They stretch from the Lawrence County border to the Custer County border and surround Pactola and Sheridan Lakes. They overlap with Jenny Gulch and a birthing area for bighorn sheep, surround Rochford and Silver City, and cover much of the Rapid Creek watershed upstream from Rapid City – where Rapid City and Ellsworth get water.

Under federal law, a claim gives a company the right to explore for minerals and the right to mine. The Forest Service says it has no power in this situation (which isn’t true). The state, according to its natural resources staff, has never turned down a mine application.

If we want our water to remain healthy – If we want our agriculture, tourism, and outdoor recreation economy to stay intact – we need to stop large-scale gold mining in the Black Hills. Pennington County is working on a Hard Rock Mining Ordinance that would give the County a new way to stop a mine. Contact the Pennington County Planning Commission and your County Commission member (pennco.org) and tell them we need a strong Hard Rock Mining Ordinance.

Lilias Jarding, Rapid City

