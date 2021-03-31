Letters to the editor, March 31, 2021
Have you no sense of decency?
To my old fellow runner, Jack and the Rapid City Journal, to paraphrase US Army lawyer Joseph Welsch to demagogue US Senator, Joseph McCarthy, "Have you no sense of decency?" Jack, you state that, "... Biden and Harris… want to spit on you and slander you as unamerican." While you are welcome to your opinion, you cannot just make up a big lie like Donald Trump and publish it.
What evidence do you have that any such statement was ever made?
RCJ, you should be ashamed of repeating Jack's lies. You should be guided by the seven most famous words in all of journalism, "All the news that is FIT to print " Jack even states," The Journal will not print what I really think of them…" Well, you have certainly surprised Jack and printed exactly what he thinks, to his shame and yours for publishing lies.
It's time to cool our demagogic rhetoric and reach out to each other whatever our opinions. After all, we are all Americans. To paraphrase the late Rodney King," Can't we just get along?”
Tom Katus, Rapid City
Herd immunity
In response to Rodney Michael’s March 19th letter:
Reaching herd immunity in the US requires 213 million COVID infections at a threshold value of 65% (https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.01.20242289 -- preprint). Assuming an overall 0.65% infection fatality rate, nearly 1.4 million deaths would result.
This JAMA article (doi:10.1001/jama.2020.19759) estimates a $7 million “value of statistical life” per COVID fatality. The economic impact of 1.4 million deaths would therefore be $9.8 trillion. Adding hospitalization and long-term healthcare costs for serious, nonlethal cases would likely exceed Dr. Michael's suggested $10T cost for COVID restrictions. It would also exacerbate difficulties in treating non-COVID illnesses.
These calculations discount vaccines because Dr. Michael argued for natural infection as the best course given their uncertain arrival. He warns of dire consequences for rejecting this course; the above considers some consequences of following it.
The benefit of infection to population immunity depends on whether immune responses, natural or vaccinated, protect against emerging viral variants. Since even annual flu coronaviruses evade vaccines by mutating, we should be vigilant if hopeful. A new endemic disease would not be a proud legacy.
I remain skeptical that a policy of widespread infection to novel coronaviruses is good governance, good economics, or good medicine.
Seth Thomas, Rapid City
Ridiculous and dangerous
Jack Sayles' assertion that President Biden and Vice President Harris "hate America with a passion" and are "our enemies within" is ridiculous but also dangerous. He suggests that "guns and ammo" will resolve the problem he sees. We saw the fruits of this warped thinking on January 6th.
Biden is a career politician, not a reality TV star. He personifies decency and sacrifice, and started keeping his campaign promises in his first days in office. Harris is the daughter of immigrants, and represents the American dream. She rose from obscurity to become California's chief law enforcement officer. Biden and Harris won a majority of the popular vote, and the Electoral College.
Decent people of all political stripes are free to disagree with their actions and priorities. That's not what we're seeing. The insurrection, which included police officers and Republican elected officials, wasn't an isolated incident. At least one Republican Congresswoman has advocated the assassination of Speaker Pelosi. Before he died, Rush Limbaugh advocated the secession of red states. In other words, a civil war.
It's time for any remaining responsible conservatives to repudiate the violent insurrectionists and return to civil discourse.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
Are they losing it?
Nationally, even locally, the GOP (Republican) party seems to be losing its grip on reality. Having won only one (2004) popular vote in a presidential election in the last eight (1992, '96, 2000, '12, '16 and 2020) votes, it is now running against Democracy - not for it. It is now nationwide, attempting to pass laws like Georgia's (253 in various states) that prevent more and more people from voting. Not because of fraud like former POTUS claimed, but because the GOP wants to choose the voters; those who will vote for them. Instead , they should be advocating for/against the issues people want, making themselves more appealing to more voters.
There is no doubt, even in long-time Republican circles, that this is directed at making it more impossible for people of any color to vote.
Are you in the GOP comfortable being in the "white supremacist camp" along with Trump, George Wallace, Bull Connors the KKK and others?
Texas Attorney General recently spent thousands of hours searching for fraud and found it; two cases of voter fraud committed by Republicans!!
Jake Kammerer, Silver City
Stop this madness
Multiple issues raised in politically squelched election fraud cases are now integral elements of HR 1, a post election wish list of tactics Democrats want codified because of their effectiveness in 2020. What’s in this abomination?
Article 1 of the Constitution gives state legislatures exclusive control over elections. Under HR1, the government usurps this exclusive control by making it a crime to hinder, interfere, or prevent anyone from registering to vote; requiring all states to register large numbers of ineligible people from state data bases; banning witness signature notarization requirements for absentee ballots; forcing states to accept ballots up to ten days after election day; and banning state voter ID requirements.
The federal government further removes state control by requiring states to allow ballot harvesting; preventing election officials from checking eligibility and qualifications of voters and removing ineligible voters; encouraging massive online voter fraud via hackers; requiring states to count ballots cast by voters outside of their assigned precincts; mandating fifteen days of early voting and absentee balloting; authorizing the IRS to engage in partisan activity; expanding regulation and government censorship of campaigns and political speech; and limiting court access to anyone challenging HR1.
Stop this madness via the filibuster.
Bill Miller, Rapid City