Letters to the editor, March 31, 2021

Biden is a career politician, not a reality TV star. He personifies decency and sacrifice, and started keeping his campaign promises in his first days in office. Harris is the daughter of immigrants, and represents the American dream. She rose from obscurity to become California's chief law enforcement officer. Biden and Harris won a majority of the popular vote, and the Electoral College.

Decent people of all political stripes are free to disagree with their actions and priorities. That's not what we're seeing. The insurrection, which included police officers and Republican elected officials, wasn't an isolated incident. At least one Republican Congresswoman has advocated the assassination of Speaker Pelosi. Before he died, Rush Limbaugh advocated the secession of red states. In other words, a civil war.

It's time for any remaining responsible conservatives to repudiate the violent insurrectionists and return to civil discourse.

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Are they losing it?