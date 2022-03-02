Letters to the editor, March 4, 2022

Support the shooting range

Ukrainians were given weapons and no training. Let’s not make that same mistake.

Across the United States, gun sales are soaring. The Second Amendment is clear. “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” I believe a shooting facility where South Dakotans, especially first-time gun owners, can safely train practically addresses this amendment.

The shooting facility proposed near Elk Vale Road is essential to prepare our citizens. Where else can they without cost safely shoot? Are we to become like Europe where only landowners, the well-connected, and the wealthy can properly train?

I can shoot on my land. Rainbow Bible Camp attendees and the ranchers are shooting on their properties. What safety precautions have they taken? Why are they opposed to a safe place for others to hone their skills?

We need to get serious about civil defense and safety. I fully support Senate Bill 175 to build a shooting range, which is about five miles from my home, in Meade County.

As we pray for the Ukrainians, let’s prepare, God forbid, if we ever must defend our homeland.

Terri Jorgenson, Rapid City

