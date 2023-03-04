Letters to the editor, March 4, 2023

Stop taking money

During “The Great Recession” in 2009 I attended a speech by then Gov. Rounds. He spoke about Obama’s stimulus programs and how much it would help South Dakota. I approached him afterwards and respectfully told him I didn’t think it was wise for South Dakota to be taking all this money; the federal debt was already unacceptable. Rather than justifying how the money would wisely be spent, he told me, “If we don’t take it, someone else will.” My answer was, “governor, some day that will be the wrong answer.”

Now fast forward to COVID. Same thing: the U.S. government had few restraints on dolling out money. They even placated us citizens with one-time checks for $1200. I told my friends that the $1200 would quickly be eaten up after the inevitable inflation kicked in. As we watch our retirements being drained by this “inflation tax,” we should ask, who’s to blame?

Honestly, we all have a role in this. All entities that accept federal money: Municipalities, school boards, counties, nonprofits, public-private partnerships and states to name a few. Take time to speak out to all our elected officials and others: stop taking the money; stop taking the bait!

Daniel Mulally, Rapid City

Top issue for mayor

As more and more candidates continue to emerge for the open mayoral position, I would like each to articulate their positions on the burgeoning, out-of-control surge in population and its effect on skyrocketing real estate valuations and property taxes, not to mention its effect on quality-of-life issues in general. This is a litmus-test issue for me, and it will probably determine which candidate gets my vote.

Kenneth Wesche, Rapid City

High cost of mining

State Rep. Randy Deibert (Black Hills Pioneer, 2-21-23) says the state of South Dakota was left holding the bag on the Gilt Edge Superfund site. No. Federal taxpayers paid most of the bill. Deibert’s “bag” includes the enormous financial costs of the Brohm Mine that the state permitted in 1986 —permitted in an area well known for its acid producing rock.

Brohm went bankrupt in 1999 and abandoned the mine, financial and environmental disasters attached, to the state. The state created the Brohm disaster.

EPA saved the state’s neck by creating the Gilt Edge Superfund Site (2000) and listing the site on the National Priorities List. The listing allowed the feds to pay about 90% of the massive costs accumulating at Gilt Edge, costs incurred by the state but most of which ended up paid by federal taxpayers; costs of well over $100 million by 2018, and running about $2 million annually.

Federal taxpayers have paid dearly for the state’s incompetent permitting, but that subsidy ends when EPA leaves Gilt Edge, date so far unknown. That’s why the state so badly, albeit quietly, wants out of Gilt Edge. How officials plan to do that will be an eye opener.

David Miller, Rapid City

Initiated petitions

The Republican state Legislature is at it again. South Dakota was the first state in the union to enable citizens to directly initiate laws and amendments to the state constitution by petition. This ability of the voters to bypass the legislature has always been abhorrent to many of our lawmakers, as it deprives them and the lobbyists that infest Pierre the ability to control and write legislation, debate and discuss it in closed caucus, and announce the results to the public.

The state House passed a measure that would mandate that a certain percentage of the petition signatures on an initiated measure must be from voters in each legislative district. The purpose of this is to make it more difficult to reach the required number of signatures to place a measure on the ballot. Many of our legislative districts cover vast amounts of land with few if any large population centers; it would be impossible to collect the required number of signatures.

All voters in the state, regardless of location, will have a voice at election time in deciding to accept or reject the initiative. Please contact your state senator and urge them to reject this attack on democracy.

Bob Wilson, Spearfish

EDITOR'S NOTE: House Bill 1200 was deferred to the 41st day by the Senate State Affairs Committee on Feb. 24.

'Soylent Green' politics

Recent socialist, environmental, “progressive” recommendations for society include banning beef from our diets and rationing of food akin to that seen in WWII to help reduce the “carbon footprint” of humans.

For some years, the trending of such thinking has brought to mind an apocalyptic movie of the 70’s, “Soylent Green.”

The plot of this movie is centered on the assassination of a high-level government official of the socialist, progressive, administrative state. The state suffers from chronic food shortages and shortages of air-conditioning and other niceties of life most of us take for granted. Food shortages are ameliorated with “Soylent,” a synthetic food supplement provided in a variety of colors, the most recently released color being green. Soylent Green is derived from processing of peoples’ bodies who depart life at government-sponsored euthanasia centers. One might be forgiven for suspecting that the euthanasia centers are next door to a Planned Parenthood Center or it’s like.

The official is found dead in his gated, government apartment building. The investigating detective discovers wine and beefsteak in the official’s luxury, air-conditioned apartment with a beautiful woman on call to the apartment. Again, one might wonder if a private jet charter is on call for the official’s travel needs.

People, outside of government and not entitled to the benefits of officialdom, are shown in many scenes teeming in the streets against the harsh realities of their lives. For me, it’s starting to seem familiar.

Rodney Michael, Rapid City

For Laura Armstrong

My choice for mayor is Laura Armstrong. In a time when Rapid City is poised for expansion and unprecedented growth, Laura is uniquely qualified to see the larger picture and help guide our community to planned and mindful development.

She has the experience and the heart to lead with wisdom and compassion, both important qualities in leading a community. Her experience on City Council as president and alderwoman gives her the knowledge and confidence to represent our city and its citizens.

It’s time we elect a smart strong woman who loves our community as mayor. I hope you’ll agree.

Suzan Nolan, Rapid City