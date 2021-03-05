Letters to the editor, March 5, 2021
Shame for sale
This administration is drumming up support for slavery reparations.
It was about that time of year to put up forage to feed his cows over the winter. And the machinery needed repair and upkeep to have it ready. The farmer spends hundreds of dollars in parts and hours of hard work to get the forage harvester in shape for the season. The day came to start. The machine was engaged and all of a sudden there is a loud “WHAM” that came from the machine. What was that! cried the farmer, swearing out loud as he threw up his arms in a rage? It turns out that a large hammer was left in the machine when the repair work was being done, and as the machine started, it fed the tool into it, wrecking everything. All the hard work and money spent in repairs, lost.
Reparations would be like hammering in a wedge, splitting apart race relations back hundreds of years, enslaving people once again, not to oppression at the hand of the taskmaster, but to the indignity of a stipend from the same government that freed them. Once again, the buying and selling the color of skin. For shame.
Matthew Schmidt, Summerset
Do you realize?
Do any of you Republicans understand how sick Trump really is, or how bad or evil a person he is. He has committed some of the most serious crimes against our nation in our history. He has lied, cheated, and violated every ethical and moral standard that exists. Yet you follow him.
It is baffling to me that most of you are not able to see what Trump is by what he does and says, and if you do then why would you continue to support him or anyone who does support him. Have you lost all integrity or honor or did you have any to begin with? I am beginning to believe we all woke up in Germany in 1933 and that nearly half the nation is mesmerized by this man who is attempting to carry our nation into oblivion.
These wrong headed beliefs should not surprise anyone, as the truth is always difficult to face when you have supported your entire belief system with lies. Trump pushed us towards a civil war and it could have happened if just a few Republicans had violated their own oaths and sided with him to take votes away.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Details will never be released
Governor Noem:
How much did your trip to the Conservative Political Action Committee in Florida cost the people of South Dakota? The only thing more surprising than South Dakota having a state airplane is your request for a 5 million dollar upgrade. As the weather in Florida is much nicer than SD this time of year, I'm sure the first gentleman and some of the first offspring went along. Of course your were I'm sure accompanied by your "security guards". The bill adds up quickly but I'm sure the details will never be released to the public. Also, if you are paid to attend, does that fee go towards offsetting the cost of the trip? Dare to be transparent or at least forthcoming.
Your biggest fan:
Jim Schuster, Rapid City
No longer the party of Lincoln
Senators Rounds and Thune, the Party of Lincoln has become the party of lunatics. You have sacrificed our country and your decency to worship at the altar of Trump.
Actually, it’s probably less than that—you just did it just to keep your job. No job is worth your honor. No job is worth being complicit in the death of police officers. No job is worth giving a pass to a president who risked the lives of our legislators, including your own. You have had multiple chances to steer the Republican Party back to the light and you willfully turned away from it. This is not leadership.
Lori Borella MD, Rapid City