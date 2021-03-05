Letters to the editor, March 5, 2021

It is baffling to me that most of you are not able to see what Trump is by what he does and says, and if you do then why would you continue to support him or anyone who does support him. Have you lost all integrity or honor or did you have any to begin with? I am beginning to believe we all woke up in Germany in 1933 and that nearly half the nation is mesmerized by this man who is attempting to carry our nation into oblivion.

These wrong headed beliefs should not surprise anyone, as the truth is always difficult to face when you have supported your entire belief system with lies. Trump pushed us towards a civil war and it could have happened if just a few Republicans had violated their own oaths and sided with him to take votes away.

Brent Cox, Sturgis

Details will never be released

Governor Noem: