Letters to the editor, March 5, 2022

Real discomfort

Just when I thought it was safe to ignore the weird legislative activities in Pierre, I read how South Dakota senators approved a bill to shield students from ‘discomfort’ based on their race. This is just another side of the Critical Race Theory that apparently terrifies Noem and her supplicants.

So how is this supposed to go? I should not tell my kids about Wounded Knee, how the U.S. soldiers murdered Native men, women and children without cause? If they ask me about the tragedy, should I tell them not to worry their heads about it because Gov. Noem doesn’t want you to feel bad?

I must ask the question: What are Noem and her supporters smoking? There are many things involved in our history that involve the nasty things that whites have done to people of color. Why, in heaven's name, would you want to deny that or ignore that. If you do that such crimes will simply be repeated.

Noem is one of the least intelligent governors we’ve ever had. All she can do is mimic Trump and his crazy supporters. Our children are doing fine. They know about Wounded Knee and other racist incidents. They don’t think that Wounded Knee was right; the soldiers shouldn’t have murdered the Natives. They feel discomfort with what happened there and they should.

I have discomfort over Noem and her discomfort bill. Why doesn’t she stop running for President and start paying attention to the real needs of the people of South Dakota? That is the real thing that South Dakota voters ought to be discomforted about.

Reed Richards, Spearfish

Funding Putin's war

When the going gets tough, the tough get going! The Ukraine war has proven that Senators Thune and Rounds are “Nothing Burgers.” By their silence they have abandon these peace-loving people. They simply sit in their offices in DC and watch the horrors of war unfold on an innocent people. Neither possess any “fight’”. They are overpaid spectators spouting their usual Blah! Blah! Blah!

So, what to do!

Recall that the USA was energy independent without the much-touted Keystone Pipeline. We don’t need the Keystone to be energy independent and stop running our cars and heating our homes on Russian oil.

Biden and the democrats only fear public pressure of not being reelected. Example: Midterm elections cured Covid and removed mask and vaccine mandates!

Our senators and the spinless GOP in general need to constantly flood the airwaves, mainstream media, social media, print media, crackle barrels, and the floor of congress with a loud and never-ending drum beat to get the USA back to energy independence and stop funding Russian aggression by buying their energy products.

‘We The People” are Russia’s source of funding to wage war!

George Kruse, Rapid City

South Dakota a leader in clean energy

A lot of people don’t talk about it, but South Dakota is a clean energy leader. Just look at 2019, where nearly 80% of all electricity that we generate here in South Dakota came from renewables – compared to only 16% of the US’ net generation. We were one of only six states with wind accounting for ¼ of our generation, as hydro generated 45%.

While these are commendable, impressive numbers, now is the time to set the stage for additional investment into renewable installations. That is why I am hopeful that Governor Noem will allocate funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to strengthen and modernize our transmission system so that we can transport energy that we create from new wind turbines, solar farms and hydroelectricity facilities.

As a young Republican, it is important to me and my generation that we are setting ourselves up for success. The time to foster a diversified, resilient and growing state economy is now. The path forward is with clean energy.

Andrew Rasmussen, Brookings

Grateful the bill was killed

I’m grateful to the Senate Judiciary Committee for deferring South Dakota House Bill 1246 to the 41st day thereby rejecting it.

This bill was titled, “[a]n Act to establish the fundamental right of a parent”. It read, “[t]he fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of a child rests with the parents of the child. No state agency, political subdivision, or any elected or appointed official or employee of this state or its political subdivisions may abridge or encroach upon that fundamental right”.

The unfortunate truth is that not all parents are fit.

For instance, my adopted daughter’s biological father gave her up for the price of a weekly six-pack.

Consider the number of dead-beat dads.

I wish the world was a place where we all cared and provided well for our children. Sometimes reality sucks and when it does we all benefit from the services of civic, municipal, county, state, and federal agencies and the kindness of our neighbors.

Hillary Clinton observed it often takes a village to raise a child.

Thank you.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

Still proud of endorsements?

Taffy Howard, a candidate aspiring to represent South Dakota, proudly accepted an endorsement from Wendy Rogers, per Howard's campaign website. Rogers is an Arizona state senator who spoke recently to a white nationalist convention in which she argued for the hanging of political opponents and praised Nick Fuentes (a Holocaust denier). Ms. Rogers has a history of white nationalist views. Ms. Howard has also traveled to meet with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has also advocated for violence against political opponents, who has made anti-Semitic remarks, and who has spread conspiracy theories. While Ms. Howard is not directly responsible for the remarks and actions of these individuals, nor is this letter intended to say she holds these views, she is in control of who she affiliates herself with and whether she distances herself from their remarks....or if she tolerates them because of identity of shared political platforms.

Wayne Hageman, Rapid City

