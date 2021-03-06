Letters to the editor, March 6, 2021

Let the system work

There is an effort at this time to impeach Attorney General Ravnsborg or to cause him to resign. This is of course due to Mr. Ravnsborg having struck and killed Mr. Joseph Boever with his car. The AG has been charged with crimes for this death but has not yet been tried. It is my belief that Mr. Ravnsborg should not be expelled from his position unless he has been found guilty of a crime, because every citizen has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.