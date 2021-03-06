Letters to the editor, March 6, 2021
The Price of Locking Down
We owe a vote of “Thanks” to Governor Noem. She minimized the social and economic destruction of South Dakota.
Our Nation has seen massive social and economic destruction as a consequence of social contact policies implemented in the majority of our country. Our national mortality is approximately 0.16% and leveling off and is being replicated in other developed countries, regardless of the social restrictions implemented. Mortality in South Dakota is approximately 0.21% (21 deaths per 10,000 population).
In Europe (with almost universal, draconian social contact restrictions), the median mortality is approximately 0.13% and climbing. At least 4 of 9 European countries (Finland, Norway, Italy, and France) are seeing surges in COVID-19 activity. Median COVID-19 activity in 9 European countries is 38% compared to 21% across the U.S. states that I follow. In South Dakota, COVID-19 activity is currently 10% of the peak we saw in mid-November.
COVID-19 activity shows moderately strong negative correlation with population (herd) immunity. Population immunity to COVID-19 in the U.S. is likely over 55% compared to under 30% in Europe. That immunity is not due to immunization (about 15% of the U.S. population, so far) but is due to natural infection. Between 70% and 80% of the population in South Dakota likely has immunity to COVID-19 due to natural infection, before immunization. That number will climb with vaccination.
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City, SD
Let the system work
There is an effort at this time to impeach Attorney General Ravnsborg or to cause him to resign. This is of course due to Mr. Ravnsborg having struck and killed Mr. Joseph Boever with his car. The AG has been charged with crimes for this death but has not yet been tried. It is my belief that Mr. Ravnsborg should not be expelled from his position unless he has been found guilty of a crime, because every citizen has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert Akerson, Rapid City