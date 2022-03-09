Letters to the editor, March 9, 2022

Is real estate overinflated?

We received our tax assessment, and as in years past were shocked and disheartened. You work 30 years to pay a mortgage, and in the end your taxes exceed the initial house payment.

We are in our late sixties. If something happens to me, my wife will not be able to afford to stay in the house she's been in since 1995. I've been to the council and my representative sat on his hands and did nothing for us.

The council did nothing.

Everyone reading this letter knows that real estate is hyper inflated. Last, year I asked for comps, and when I received them they were ridiculous comparisons. So, I called the assessor in charge of our lives and asked for an explanation. He said he was comfortable with the assessment. Well, we are not comfortable with our assessment. It's a 20% increase this year, and we did zero additions to the property. Matter of fact, it needs a face lift, but that's not happening. My question is, when the bottom falls out of the market, will we get a refund?

Jeff Clark, Rapid City

Tired of the bullying

It's with great disappointment that I've watched the recurring bullying tactics of the SD Game, Fish and Parks Dept.

First, it was the "we don't take No for an answer" tantrum they threw when we citizens of our great state stood against their ruinous proposal for new campsites and destruction of natural wildlife areas in Custer State Park. Obviously, repeatedly attempting to compete with private enterprise is OK with them (just "scale it down" and try again).

Then comes the quasi-eminent domain tactic of asking our state's citizens to supply millions in tax dollars to make a government gun range financially easy. Again, they're happy to compete with private gun ranges, while simultaneously ignoring the Bible Camp and adjacent ranchers' valid ranch-survival concerns (some, whose families homesteaded their properties in the 1800s).

Is this how we're going to treat the folks that produce our food? Wait until our protein supply chain takes another big hit. Every one of those 400 acres will become priceless when we get hungry.

This productive rangeland will be gone forever, but at least Kristi Noem will have her GF&P lackeys to promote the new, improved, industrial version of western South Dakota.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

We can do it

Our sanctions against Russia must work or its ether nuclear annihilation or capitulation to Putin’s occupation of Ukraine. Our world has nine countries with nuclear weapons, two of which, Russia and the United States, have sufficient nuclear arms to end civilization and perhaps cause another mass extinction.

Nuclear war is no longer, if it ever was, a viable solution to international disputes, so what can be done to stop aggression involving a nuclear power? Without war, sanctions are all we have left. Sanctions might be mild, such as travel restrictions or heavy such as those we have applied against Russia. If our current sanctions prove ineffective in stopping Putin’s aggression, then we must consider a complete ban on purchasing Russian energy products. Such a ban would leave Russia with no financial means to continue the war.

However, such a ban would also cause us pain, mostly in higher gasoline prices. Comparing the pain and sacrifices being made, in the name of freedom, by our friends in Ukraine, paying a little more for gasoline is nothing. We could even lessen this pain by driving less and slower, sharing rides, gas efficient cars, etc. Using the WW2 slogan, “We Can Do It".

Lou Leahy, Spearfish

Leadership rests on integrity

Whether you support our governor or not, you must question why she needed a new plane, why her daughter needed so much “help” to become a realtor, and why she needed to defy the will of her constituents.

Regardless of political persuasion, you must question those who believe a horse deworming medicine is a viable treatment for Covid.

Irrespective of philosophy, you must question elected officials who spend time banning non-existent transgender athletes, a legal theory that has never been taught in K-12 schools, and mandates that save lives.

In face of undeniable evidence, you must wonder about a system of government that allows its highest-ranking law enforcement officer to walk free, to remain on the job, after he ran a man down in the middle of the night, leaving the victim, whose head smashed through the windshield, to die on the side of the road.

Despite historical perceptions, you must wonder about an American leader praising an autocrat’s unprovoked invasion of another country.

Ideology notwithstanding, leadership rests on integrity.

Bret Swanson, Hermosa

Time to reform trust laws

South Dakota trust laws are possibly being used by Russian oligarchs to hide their ill-gotten money. Our trust laws lean so much toward privacy that it may be impossible to know.

PBS' Frontline stated that “Under current South Dakota law, trusts can be held secretly.” The New Republic magazine stated that “it is virtually impossible to discover who has established a South Dakota trust, who benefits from it or whether legal challenges to it have been filed.” The Guardian newspaper and many others also reported on this. It appears to me that Russian oligarchs could indeed safely hide their assets in a South Dakota trust, because that's exactly how we set the trusts up.

Former state legislator Susan Wismer stated that our state trust laws were essentially written by the trust creators themselves via the Governor's Task Force, and “Maybe some of those secrecy provisions aren’t too good. Maybe we’re helping bad actors launder money.”

We need to reform our trust laws so they can be scrutinized to keep out bad actors trying to hide ill-gotten money. The reputation of our state (especially since the Pandora Papers) is more important than adding a few jobs.

Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0