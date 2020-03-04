Letters to the editor, March 4, 2020

Who has the moral high ground?
To the editor,
Given the path(the low road) that the GOP takes on other issues of ethics and morality, why should they get to claim the high ground on the issue of abortion? Truthfully now, have they not used safe abortion when convenient even back when it was illegal? Should we revert to unsafe abortions for those who can't afford an expensive underground doctor?
The main difference here is, who is honest about it and who isn't? I'm not an advocate for abortion just as I'm not an advocate for "shock and awe" war but both appear to be accepted American morays, legal or no. So when self righteous folk call out others, they absolutely are casting the "first stone" in an issue where guilt is shared universally. U.S.religion certainly holds no moral high ground either.
They are nowhere near above worldly hierarchical corruption as they, like the U.S. Senate, figuratively cry "give us Barabas" over ethics and morality. On the bright side,at least Mitt Romney stuck to his oath and didn't knuckle under to what he knew to be an obvious farce.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
When will it end?
To the editor,
The other day I received my Pennington County Real Estate Tax Notice for 2019. My home, which has had no recent upgrades or improvements whatever, had a whopping 17.87% increase in valuation. This will, of course, result in a corresponding tax increase of several hundred dollars for 2020. Roughly 50% of that tax increase will go directly to Rapid City Area Schools, a fact that has been carefully avoided during the bond issue discussions. When is it ever going to be enough?
Ken Wesche
Is it any wonder?
To the editor,
Is it any wonder that some locals here voted down the huge tax burden for new school investment in our city? (Alas!)
Some of us who read newspapers know that we taxpayers just paid $80,786 for Eric Trump to go to Uruguay on a business trip to promote Trump development there. We know it is a pittance of what The Donald is REALLY costing us, but.... Isn't there a limit?
Thank you, Citizens for Responsibility in Ethics in Washington (CREW) and the Freedom of Information Act . No word available from the Trump-Based Noem Administration in Pierre. (We can look forward to 4th of July fireworks at the Mountain.)
Professor E. Cook-Lynn, Rapid City
Some authoritarians are popular
To the editor,
Trump and Philippine president Duterte are similar in that they are both authoritarian. They differ greatly, however, in how they've used that authoritarianism.
Duterte has used it to grant free tuition to all public university students, lower drug and medical costs and give free health care to all but the rich, force the wealthy and corporations to pay their taxes, implement massive infrastructure projects creating many jobs, clean up many waterways, etc.
Trump used his to line his own pockets and those of his billionaire co-conspirators at the expense of taxpayers, skyrocket the national debt, stack the courts and government offices with incompetent lackeys loyal only to him and not the USA, make it much more difficult to get health care, (Our insurance is rates are now 4 times what they were during the Obama era.), etc, etc. He's done absolutely nothing to benefit the country or its people.
But here's the biggest difference: Duterte is adored by the Philippine people and enjoys a 97% approval rating. Trump is justifiably despised by a significant majority of Americans.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
Hoping it is true
To the editor,
I sure hope the news I read comes true. It said (in brief) that some sort of peace agreement would be signed in Afghanistan between the Taliban and the USA to end the long-running war there.
This war has cost many brave American lives and many American tax dollars and has run for many years. Some of the U.S. troops now there at war were not even born when the war started.
Let's end this endless and pointless war now and bring our brave troops and our tax money home to defend America.
David Nickel, Spearfish