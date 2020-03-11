Letters to the editor, March 11, 2020

I am a naysayer and a no voter. I agree that some of our schools need major repair and/or replacement; however the plan that was presented lacked a solid direction and was fraught with vague ideas and a fine print that made the voter feel duped.

Some major changes need to happen in regard to our schools and the construction of new facilities. Currently, there is only a small maintenance staff as these positions were cut several years ago. Consequently, even the newer facilities are coming into disrepair. Where is the plan to maintain these new facilities and take better care of what we’ve got? This should be a priority going forward.

How was the dollar amount needed determined? Where is the land for these new schools and how much will these properties cost? I believe the bond for these new schools should be for a specific amount for construction of specific schools. The unneeded properties can then be sold and the monies used for additional projects. The plan as presented with the possible increase provision left the voter feeling like they were signing a blank check.