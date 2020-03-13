Letters to the editor, March 13, 2020

Insight on the Wheel Tax
To the editor,
Not too long ago, some mention was made in the Journal about the Wheel Tax vote failing awhile ago, and I have some insight into that.
I work for the auditor on election days, and I saw why the Wheel Tax failed. The people who live in the their RVs and claim South Dakota as home because of tax advantages voted on that issue en masse. We had pallets of absentee ballots that day, postmarked from all over the country. Of course, those RVers seldom or never come to our state, don’t care about our roads, and they squashed the wheel tax.
There probably is a way for you to verify the large number of absentee ballots on that issue, if you care to, without quoting me. Please don’t put my name, simply because I may see other things of interest to you in future elections.
Shelley Ahrlin
Misinformation becomes disinformation
To the editor,
I'm getting pensive again about the "who-hall" on the national Fox channel. I understand that Fox-News has been a Republican arm since it's inception but lately their political misinformation has morphed into outright disinformation. It probably won't be long before a price is exacted for these falsehoods, not just on the believers but also on those who are not in the Fox-News "bubble". I'm talking about innocents being demonized as the reason "things are bad". Ninety years ago, Hitlers Germany got its rise to power under similar circumstances and a toll was ultimately taken on believers and nonbelievers alike. Fox-News should give a disclaimer stating that their news is not only alternative but that it isn't politically "fair and balanced" as per the facts. They are pushing propaganda for the Republicans and should have to admit it.
By the way, anger narratives are the main thing Fox has to sell. Anger,like sex sells well on T.V. If the bright spot of your day is having Fox-News get your blood flowing through anger or demonizing others you might be a "sedentary alt-tard". My advice- "get some fresh air and exercise", it'l help clear your head.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
Thoughts can't compete with money
To the editor,
Perusing the news older than the old news, I discovered two old but related articles articles I missed from Oct. 20. “John Thune has more cash than anyone in Congress.” And “Rounds, Johnson build big fundraising advantages.” Imbedded in the Thune article was a long list of other campaigns Thune could finance. That investigative effort might have been more informative to readers had it pointed out the sources of all those accumulated dollars. We little people write our letters to these elected officials with our concerns, drug prices, taxes, immigration, crumbling infrastructure, price of higher education and countless other taxpayer concerns.
Our efforts are rewarded with boilerplate letters from staffers. “Thanks for your concern.” “I will keep your thoughts in mind.” We know full well as we make these feeble efforts to be recognized our thoughts cannot compete with money. Millions from lobbyists and special interests. Does it really matter how many other campaigns Thune, Rounds or Johnson can fund. Many questions could be answered by making campaign contributions more accessible, if not mandatory for all politicians. I await my next database reply from my elected officials. “I value your opinion.” “Please keep in touch.”
Larry McIntyre, Custer
Protect young ears
To the editor,
I admit it. I like our annual monster truck show at the Civic Center. For me, it’s just good cheap entertainment. This last one had me very concerned, however. I noticed several small children (as young as two) without hearing protection. These trucks are super loud. Think standing next to a jet engine loud. I imagine this is the noisiest thing most of these little kids have ever experienced. I noticed some kids were so small that they wouldn’t tolerate the hearing protection. Or the protection just didn’t fit well enough to work. Other parents never even thought about it.
I would like to propose that every single child be required to have hearing protection on and working before admittance to the arena. And there should be several teams of folks strategically walking around making sure that the little ones have them on and are using them correctly.
Also, free hearing protection should be provided for the little kids. Charging $10 or $20 for hearing protection for kids is a crime.
One night of monster trucks can permanently and seriously damage a child’s hearing. How parents don’t know this (or don’t care) boggles the mind and ruins the experience.
Thomas Eads, Rapid City
Playing catch up
To the editor,
Numerous countries around the world failed to act quickly and transparently enough to prevent the coronavirus pandemic, so we are now playing catch up while our economies are being severely damaged. Hopefully, the coronavirus will only be a minor set-back that can be resolved quickly.
However, anthropogenic climate change is not a minor event, it is an extinction event that is being ignored or played down by many of the very same governments that missed the mark on the coronavirus.
It may be harsh, but I am of the opinion that our governments need to change the way they operate; they need to start listening to the experts, heed the warnings of scientists around the world and take bold action to mitigate the consequences we will surely face from our use of fossil fuels.
Warnings about anthropogenic climate change were voiced nearly twenty years ago. If there is a hoax going on, the hoax is that governments are providing the kind of leadership that is needed to ensure a safe and sustainable future. Once we are past the climate change threshold, which is an uncertainty, there will be no catch up, no hope.
Harold Arns, Box Elder
The best way to spread the virus
To the editor,
How best to expose every corner of our state to the coronavirus? Conduct business as usual by holding the state basketball tournaments! The NCAA, NBA, and NHL see the wisdom of taking unprecedented steps to help stop the spread of a pandemic. We should have the wisdom and foresight to do the same.
If the NCAA and the NBA can take this unprecedented step, surely our state can and should also do it.
Lois Doyle, Vermilion