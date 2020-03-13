Letters to the editor, March 13, 2020

Insight on the Wheel Tax

To the editor,

Not too long ago, some mention was made in the Journal about the Wheel Tax vote failing awhile ago, and I have some insight into that.

I work for the auditor on election days, and I saw why the Wheel Tax failed. The people who live in the their RVs and claim South Dakota as home because of tax advantages voted on that issue en masse. We had pallets of absentee ballots that day, postmarked from all over the country. Of course, those RVers seldom or never come to our state, don’t care about our roads, and they squashed the wheel tax.

There probably is a way for you to verify the large number of absentee ballots on that issue, if you care to, without quoting me. Please don’t put my name, simply because I may see other things of interest to you in future elections.

Shelley Ahrlin

Misinformation becomes disinformation

To the editor,