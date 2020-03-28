Letters to the editor, March 28, 2020

What if Obama had done it?

To the editor,

After watching Trump as President for the last three years, it’s time to ask, “What if Obama had done it?”

You can substitute Hillary Clinton for Obama if you wish. What if Obama had asked a foreign country to help him against his political opponent? What if Obama had placed tariffs on countries who import our farm products, resulting in the collapse of commodity prices? What if Obama had said that he bore no responsibility in the slow response to a contagious and deadly virus? Do you think Republicans would let Obama off the hook like they do Trump?

The Tea Party started because of opposition to Obama's economic stimulus package. Trump is now proposing to bail out large corporations with hundreds of billions of dollars, when we have a national debt of over 23 trillion dollars.

Where is the Tea Party now? It appears Tea Partiers and Republicans don’t care about the deficit unless we have a Democratic President.

Lynn DesLauriers, Rapid City

