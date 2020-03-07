Letters to the editor, March 7, 2020

Unions are fundamental

Unions, and the option for union membership, are fundamental to labor relations in the United States. Senate Bill 147 and House Bill 1266 are both an affront to this fundamental relationship. As a member of the South Dakota Education Association, I know how important union membership is. As a professional, it allows me to know that my voice is heard and respected on issues that are important to me. The same is true for my colleagues in higher education. Collective bargaining ensures that those who are directly affected have a seat at the table when their future is being discussed. Salaries are not negotiated. Collective bargaining in South Dakota ensures that political power at our universities does not tilt one way or the other, that our higher education professionals can feel free to take risks in the classroom without fear of reprisal or retribution, and ensure that our colleges and universities can attract and retain world-class faculty and research fellows. To remove collective bargaining at the University level would damage the reputation of South Dakota colleges and universities as world-class centers of learning and put the future of these institutions at risk.