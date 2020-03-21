Letters to the editor, March 21, 2020

A storm to remember
To the editor,
The Nightingale pledge My daughter took that pledge in may 2016 how proud I was, my oldest daughter, became a nurse.
As a lineman originally in South Dakota then later to Nevada, I’ve seen the results of winter storms ,fire storms, tornados, and earthquakes, I’ve known fear, and pride.
Right now I fear for my daughter, yet I couldn’t be more proud.
Taylor you and your and medical coworkers are keeping, your oath, God bless our medical and response teams.
This will be a Storm to remember...
Wade Neugebauer, Las Vegas, NV
Start squeaking
To the editor,
I read the Kent Bush article on dropping the curtain and giving people real information with great interest. The lack of information is driven by privacy and HIPPA.
I wrote to each of our US Senators and our Congressional Rep on the matter. So far, I’ve received a form letter from Senator Rounds telling me about COVID19 without any address about the HIPPA issue.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Start squeaking folks or we will continue to be left in the dark without real information to help combat the spread of this virus.
Ross Wunderlich, Rapid City
Surviving the Coronavirus
To the Editor,
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding... We live in a new Coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face.
But, there's more...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and
only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
- Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy
- greens
- Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods
- Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
- Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Sincerely,
Randall Colt, Rapid City
Getting to the other side
To the editor,
People aren’t good at translating numerical descriptions of risk into informed action. “Either a truck T-bones me at any green traffic light, or it doesn’t, it’s 50:50” is not correct. If it were 50:50 at every intersection, no-one would get home alive.
Most now understand “flu killed 40,000 Americans already this year, it’s worse than corona” is not correct, given that about 40 million Americans got the flu. If we allow 40 million to get COVID-19, we can expect 200,000 to a million Americans to die of it, the higher end if we allow a fast sharp spike in cases to overwhelm the medical system. Economic impact is of course another real risk.
“The economy” isn’t just the Dow. We depend on each other doing our jobs to live. Novel corona is going to circulate until a critical number of us either get a vaccination or two, or get the virus and survive with immunity, a year or two from now.
This isn’t going to be over next week, but we’ll figure out how to live with the risk, doing our jobs to get us together to the other side of the pandemic.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Don't believe misinformation
To the editor,
Right now, the USPS is “closely monitoring” the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Surgeon General, World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have all said there’s currently no evidence the disease can spread through mail. Please don't pass on "Information" you haven't vetted.
Hank Lord, Rapid City
What if Obama had done it?
To the editor,
After watching Trump as President for the last three years, it’s time to ask, “What if Obama had done it?”
You can substitute Hillary Clinton for Obama if you wish. What if Obama had asked a foreign country to help him against his political opponent? What if Obama had placed tariffs on countries who import our farm products, resulting in the collapse of commodity prices? What if Obama had said that he bore no responsibility in the slow response to a contagious and deadly virus? Do you think Republicans would let Obama off the hook like they do Trump?
The Tea Party started because of opposition to Obama's economic stimulus package. Trump is now proposing to bail out large corporations with hundreds of billions of dollars, when we have a national debt of over 23 trillion dollars.
Where is the Tea Party now? It appears Tea Partiers and Republicans don’t care about the deficit unless we have a Democratic President.
Lynn DesLauriers, Rapid City
We don't believe you anymore
To the editor,
Tuesday's March 17th editorial; Trump, the conservatives, and any one else that disagrees with the media is savaged. This time it is the corona virus. Bush the editor says:, "TRUST ME". Are you joking?
For over 11 years the media has slandered, vilified, given us fake news, downright lies, slanted agenda driven so called News, Ultra biased stories based solely on the media's liberal beliefs.
And,attacked mercilessly Trump and his followers.
Trust You? I am flabbergasted you don't know. We are done with The media. You have become nothing more than a mouthpiece for the National Enquirer. We no longer believe you. The trust we did have is long gone. What's nice, we can just shut you off, stop buying your papers, or reading you online.
You are no longer unbiased reporters. You're telling us not to give false information. What exactly has the media done for years? Bush implies Trump didn't act quickly, and Trump poo-pooed the virus? Why? Because Trump does not believe you either.
Those of us looking for the truth know we will not get it from the media, liberal Republicans, or hysterical Democrats.
Trump is doing a fantastic job, despite the daily onslaught.
Senator Bill Napoli (Retired)