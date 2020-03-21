Letters to the editor, March 21, 2020

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

Sincerely,

Randall Colt, Rapid City

Getting to the other side

To the editor,

People aren’t good at translating numerical descriptions of risk into informed action. “Either a truck T-bones me at any green traffic light, or it doesn’t, it’s 50:50” is not correct. If it were 50:50 at every intersection, no-one would get home alive.

Most now understand “flu killed 40,000 Americans already this year, it’s worse than corona” is not correct, given that about 40 million Americans got the flu. If we allow 40 million to get COVID-19, we can expect 200,000 to a million Americans to die of it, the higher end if we allow a fast sharp spike in cases to overwhelm the medical system. Economic impact is of course another real risk.

“The economy” isn’t just the Dow. We depend on each other doing our jobs to live. Novel corona is going to circulate until a critical number of us either get a vaccination or two, or get the virus and survive with immunity, a year or two from now.