Letters to the editor, May 1, 2020

Good riddance

Hooray, President Donald Trump is maybe gonna quit wasting his time with these daily briefings (his words). I for one am sick and tired of his useless ramblings every night at the prime time hour. If anyone behind the scenes could reason with him and be a filter for his dangerous assertions we might actually find some assurance in his words. I understand that the Presidency should (I repeat should) demand a certain reverence from the general population, but so many lies and arrogant disregard for the intelligence of everyday Americans have left him barren in his ability to comfort the public or relieve the anxiety of Wall Street. Just being a "reality T.V. star" obviously does not make one in touch with reality it'self.