Letters to the editor, May 11, 2022

Honor banners aren't a city project

As chairman of the Veterans Honor Banner Project, I feel it necessary to clear up a couple of misconceptions about the project.

First, it is not "Rapid Cities honor project"! It is the Veterans Honor Banner Project! The only role the city plays in our project is to give us permission to display the banners each year that pay tribute to veterans from the Civil War to the present day conflicts.

We don't and never have received any money from the City for our project. In fact, our project has purchased over $7,500 worth of banner apparatus to put on light poles that don't have such apparatus on them. Parks & Rec. has been very helpful co-operating with us in any way that they can.

We operate as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization and the money that allows us to do this project comes from individual sponsors who pay a fee for a banner and for the cost to hang the banner, $9,000 this year to put them up & take them down. We have received contributions from folks who believe in what we are doing and we are very grateful for these contributions.

Second, there will never be any kind of advertising on our banners, only whatever personal information about the veteran that the sponsor wants to put on the banner.

The City is in the process of establishing a banner code that will never allow for any advertising.

I hope this clears up these items and we are anxious to put up 300 banners honoring veterans this summer.

Bill Casper, Chairman, the Veterans Honor Banner Project

Don't destroy books

An open letter regarding the RCAS decision to destroy certain books.

"Wherever they burn books, in the end will also burn human beings." Christian Johann Heinrich Heine 1821.

How many times throughout history have we witnessed this exact same scenario?

Russell Brown, Rapid City

For Ron Rossknecht

Last summer we applied for a building permit by Johnson Siding. We needed a variance and other permitting. I contacted our Commissioner, Ron Rossknecht about my request. He took the time to drive to my house and we walked around the area in question. He listened to my proposal and we had a good conversation. I found him to be genuinely interest in my project. Throughout the whole process in a number of County Commission meetings Ron came across as very knowledgeable, fair and exhibits good common sense. When I had questions of him, he always returned my call or email within 24 hours.

My wife and I will be voting for Ron, he is great man and public servant.

Denny Kaemingk, Rapid City

Added to my list

Thank you for the story "RCAS board to vote on destroying books." I needed books to add to my reading list.

When we can no longer learn from and discuss differing views--when we can only tolerate thoughts that validate us--we are condemning ourselves to a blinders-on life and nurturing the complete inability to understand others and to compromise. Reading this article made me feel like part of a witch hunt. I am more than a little disappointed.

Terry Grant, Rapid City

For Michael Birkeland

I am writing to express my endorsement of Michael Birkeland’s candidacy for the school board. I worked with Michael at Central High School. He was a dedicated and considerate coworker, whose praise I heard foremost from the students that we shared. I have come to understand that the content of a person’s character can be evaluated by the way our children look up to them. It was evident that Michael took his work seriously; evident that he was a mentor and a role model for so many young individuals. I recall vividly a senior student telling me that she did not drop out because of his encouragement. I know he is dedicated to our youth because our youth have told me so. I also know that his experience as a teacher and community member has allowed him to see clearly both the strengths and flaws of our school system. He has seen them up close in a way that few have.

I write this endorsement with hope in my heart for the youth that I teach. If you live in Area 3, please cast your ballot for Birkeland in June.

Ariel Pozorski, Rapid City

Out of state money

Jessica Castleberry, (Letters Apr.22) writes a large, glowing column in support of Amendment C on the June primary ballot. Quite true to her party's attacks on democracy here and in many other states, she purposely neglects informing us as to "why" it was placed on the June ballot and not the Nov. ballot. The reason is, the "one-party" mindset of the legislature came up with the idea that heavily, over decades, conservative Republicans turn out to vote in the June primary far more than progressive Democrats: simple math shows an entry on the ballot favored by Republicans would be more surely to win than not.

In a nutshell, she blames "out-of-state" money helping progressives get changes--never acknowledging the "out-of-state" money donated to her GOP from greedy corporations, extremely wealthy Koch bros. and others for more tax favors! Nor does she mention her governor Noem flying all around fund-raising from out of state donors. But, when it's out-of-state money helping Democrats it's "hair on fire" and foot-stompin' mad horrible, isn't it?!

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

For JJ Carrell

Into our midst is a new productive member of our community in JJ Carrell and he is running for Ward 5, City Council! I say "productive" as it has not taken him long to integrate himself into Rapid City as a church member, employee, youth volunteer coach, volunteer for Rapid City clean up day (along with his family), and now a solution seeker via a seat on our City Council! Oh, that we had more like you!

Per his contribution to the Rapid City Journal, 2/10/2022, JJ Carrell states, "When we moved to Rapid City, my family had three goals. The first was to settle into our new home and become a part of our neighborhood and community. Secondly, we aspired to be excellent neighbors, residents, and citizens of this great state. As a third, and most important goal, we wanted to grow roots in a community that shares our values."

I say, "welcome" and you are well on your way to being an outstanding contributor to the success of Rapid City! Count on my vote and I hope others will join me in voting for JJ Carrell, Ward 5 City Council!

Carrie Cisle, Rapid City

Vote Yes on Amendment C

I would like to encourage every taxpayer to VOTE YES ON AMENDMENT C! What it does is requires 60% of the vote instead of only 50.1% to create a new tax, increase taxes, or include unfunded spending mandates of $10 million or more. With the increase cost of almost everything, the last thing we need are higher taxes. Higher taxes hurt working families, seniors on fixed incomes, and small businesses. It should be harder to increase our taxes than a 50.1% majority. We currently don’t have a state income tax in South Dakota and if the legislature would enact such a thing, they would need 67% approval, but on the ballot, it would only need 50.1%. This doesn’t make sense. It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s a common-sense issue. Don’t let big money come in and present mistruths because they want to bring big government into our state. South Dakotans know best on how to spend their own money. That’s why I’m voting “YES” on Amendment C in June.

Debbie Schnell, Meade County Republican Women President

