Letters to the editor, May 13, 2022

For Rossknecht

Fellow taxpayers and citizens, it is my honor to endorse Ron Rossknecht for re-election to the Pennington County Commission. Ron Rossknecht has been a professional business acquaintance of mine for 30 years; I find him to be astute, diligent and an absolute hard worker. His training and experience as an appraiser has been intense, and covers a wide range of topics including valuation, business analysis, legal issues, land ownership, taxation, and survey issues.

Ron is well suited to this position. Please join me in voting for Ron Rossknecht on June 7.

Kent L. Rasmussen, Rapid City

Starting on third base

When deadly disease spreads, protecting life and health is most people’s main concern. It should be every doctor’s. Since fighting pandemics requires government action, politics will factor in. Comparing identical states fighting disease differently is valid science. Comparing states whose differences in vulnerability to pandemic dwarfs differences in government policy, looks like propaganda. South Dakota has natural advantage against covid, compared to coasts with densely clustered populations and many direct international flights. Per Mayo, we blew it anyway, confirmed covid per population tenth worse nationwide,

Florida even worse, NY better at #25, California #38. Given the reasonable observation New Yorkers and Californians are probably less likely than Dakotans to refuse testing for political allegiance, the data probably understates how badly we did. Financial site WalletHub analyzed individual state’s economic vulnerability to pandemic based on how vulnerable their industries were or weren’t, and the quality of resources available to aid businesses.

Nevada, dependent on coastal and foreign tourists and on mining, was most vulnerable. Coastal finance center NY was fifth. SD, with ag, and tourism mostly from fellow interior states, starts the contest only 45th most vulnerable. Governor Noem’s victory lap starts from third base, overlooking unnecessary death and illness.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

For Birkeland

Michael Birkeland is Area 3’s perfect option for the Rapid City Area School Board. I had the pleasure of being a student of Mr. Birkeland in several classes throughout my high school experience.

I felt, as his student, he met me where I was in my understanding of the subject and helped me get to where I needed to be through perseverance and reassurance. He has experienced the district as an educator and as a graduate of RCAS. Because of this, he is acutely aware of the many strengths and opportunities for improvement throughout the district. When he joined the mathematics department at Central High School in 2014,

Mr. Birkeland started working to create a positive change in our K-12 program right away, and he continues to do so. He specializes in connecting with students by encouraging them to be the best individuals they can be and to push past obstacles. “This work may seem tough now, but the rewards will be sweet.” He often told me. And as a college student nearing graduation, he was right. Vote Michael Birkeland for Area 3 on June 7th.

Caden Lefler, Rapid City

Pandemic of the unvaccinated

The columnists who criticize President Biden for using the phrase, "Pandemic of the unvaccinated" because vaccinated people can be infected with Covid are playing partisan word games. A pandemic is a widespread infectious disease that causes many deaths. If Covid didn’t cause many deaths, nobody would pay much attention to it and it's unlikely that it would be called a "pandemic". We don't call widespread common colds or seasonal flu a pandemic because they rarely cause death. What makes a pandemic is lots of deaths and we've lost nearly a million Americans to Covid. That's a lot. Because the roughly 500 Americans dying daily from Covid are primarily the unvaccinated, President Biden's terminology is correct. If Covid didn't cause deaths, it wouldn't be a pandemic. It would be nice if people would redirect their efforts towards ways to assist President Biden's efforts to save American lives rather than criticizing his choice of words while hundreds of Americans die from Covid daily.

Michael Trier, Custer

Fore Roseland

Pat Roseland is running for the Rapid City Council in Ward 5 which includes the West Blvd. and the Pinedale Areas. I have known him for many years and he has always been a tremendous

asset for any committee. He listens to people and looks for solutions that will be best for the overall community. He cares about the continued growth and economic development of Rapid

City. For example, he was involved in the planning of the reconstruction of Mount Rushmore road and has been a longtime member of the West Blvd Association. He was selected for the

Leadership Rapid City Class of 2011 and is aware of the many issues facing our city. He has innovative solutions and isn’t reluctant to discuss these with all involved. Pat was also a long time member of our medical community serving as a nurse anesthetist for over 30 years.

Rapid City would be fortunate to have him as our representative on the City Council. Please support Pat Roseland for Ward 5 for the Rapid City Council.

Cathie Calhoon, Rapid City

For Fitzgerald

Hoffman said of all the House members he worked with Mary was at the top of the list for work ethic and statesmanship in dealing with all the legislators on a myriad of different legislation. She is a fighter for the rule of law and protecting the citizen’s of South Dakota from bad actors and bad bills. Regardless of the outcome of any of her bills Mary was always moving forward to the next task with laser focus.

I loved working with Fitzgerald and when she spoke she spoke eloquently explaining every detail to the smallest degree. The South Dakota Legislature needs good people like Mary J. Fitzgerald and for all the Right reasons I am asking you to consider voting for her.

Rep Charlie Hoffman, District 23

For Rossknecht

Pennington County Commissioner Ross Rossknecht is running for re-election and I think he deserves your vote. Several years ago I was facing a Kafkaesque problem concerning the Planning and Zoning Commission and US National Forest Service.

After listening to my concerns, Mr. Rossknecht helped the entire County Commission understand my situation and helped me win an appeal before that body that allowed me to continue operating my business while awaiting NFS procedural approval for a road permit. Ross Rossknecht was able to cut through the red tape and was responsive to my situation.

He epitomizes the hard-working, knowledgeable public servant and we need him to continue working for us in Pennington County. He deserves our votes.

Daniel Johnson, M.D., Hill City

Focus on accomplishments

Having read Senator Castleberry's response to a letter from Mr. Davis where Davis states it is misleading for a political appointee to use the term "re-elect" in political ads, I'm believe most would agree with Mr. Davis. Had a competitive election occurred where Castleberry received more votes than other candidates no one could question her use of the term, just as no one questions that she is the incumbent. However, common sense suggests one cannot be "re-elected" without first winning an election anymore than one can be "re-married" without first being married.

Perhaps the Senator should build her campaign around what she's accomplished once appointed to office rather than what she has not previously achieved at the ballot box.

Robert Burton, Rapid City

