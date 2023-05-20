Letters to the editor, May 20, 2023

National nurses week

National Nurses Week begins each year from May 6 through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. I was disappointed that this particular week wasn’t observed locally and statewide to recognize the professionalism, hard work, dedication, and care nurses provide communities statewide.

There are many nursing professionals who are supremely qualified for this coveted statewide recognition. Nurses are dedicated people who serve in a variety of roles dispensing comfort, compassion, and care without a prescription.

Please allow me to salute and thank the wonderful staff at Monument Health for the essential role they played in my recent recovery. I would like to thank and recognize Dr. Natalie Tymkowych, Dr. Kristin Wempe, and nurses Asia, Shelby, Theresa, Aleah, and DeWayne for their dedication and commitment to excellent medical care.

George B. Wallace, Rapid City

Salamun for mayor

As a young professional in Rapid City, I am voting for Jason Salamun because he represents what I am looking for regarding the future of Rapid City. I like his slogan “Rapid City is where possibility lives.”

I am currently enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines and will be graduating in December of this year with my master’s degree. My fiancé and I are staying here in Rapid City and we want to be a part of Jason’s plans for a safer community, stronger economy and healthy growth. I would be happy to raise my family in Rapid City with Jason Salamun as our mayor.

I am encouraging other young professionals and young families to get politically involved and vote on June 6th for Jason Salamun.

Alexandra Gregor, Rapid City

Weifenbach for mayor

Ron Weifenbach for Mayor I’m voting for Ron because as a leader he is a man that knows Rapid City and the people he serves. Ron believes in integrity ,honesty, and has the fortitude it takes to lead this city in a positive direction. We have had to many politicians as Mayors and not public servants. Time to have a Mayor with a heart for service, and is the right person at the right time to serve our community. Vote for Ron Weifanbach for Mayor of Rapid City a man for all people and a man you can trust.

Deb Hadcock, Rapid City

Who is the best choice?

Rapid City, we have the opportunity to move our community forward in a smart, thoughtful and meaningful manner. Jason and I were both in Leadership Rapid City and I knew at that time his heart was to serve. He has been demonstrating that trait in our community for over a decade.

Our terms on the Rapid City Council also overlapped. It was an honor and privilege to watch Jason make thoughtful and informed decisions from the dais. I am confident he will make a smooth transition into leading our city.

Five qualified mayoral candidates makes this a critical race. I would encourage you to choose the one who will choose people over politics, quality over quantity, and integrity over title. That would be Jason Salamun.

Becky J Drury, Rapid City

Jason Salamun uniquely equipped to be Mayor

I've known Jason Salamun for over 16 years and worked closely with him at Black Hills Federal Credit Union where he served as Vice President of Operations and Strategic Services. He mentored me and brought out the best in me so I could be in the position I am in today.

His leadership style makes him well-suited to serve as the next Mayor of Rapid City. He's genuine, listens well, and seeks to make wise and strategic decisions.

He also has a well-rounded background as an Air Force veteran, business executive, ministry leader, and current Rapid City Councilman. He is the real deal and Rapid City would be well-served to have him as the next Mayor.

Please vote for Jason Salamun on June 6th.

Renae Hicks, Box Elder

Salamun for mayor

I wholeheartedly endorse Jason Salamun for Mayor of Rapid City. His commitment to creating a friendly City Hall, embodied by his signature phrase "How can I help?" is exactly what our community needs.

Jason's emphasis on a customer-oriented mindset will ensure that residents, businesses, and visitors feel valued and supported. By asking "How can I help?" he demonstrates a genuine desire to address their needs and concerns.

With his experience as a council member and previous role as council president, Jason understands the intricacies of local governance. His dedication to open communication, transparency, and accessibility means that our voices will be heard and considered.

On June 6th, let's vote for Jason Salamun as our mayor and bring his friendly approach to City Hall. Together, we can foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all residents and businesses.

Jacob West, Rapid City

Vote June 6

The Mayoral election is set for Tuesday, June 6, and it is more important than ever to go to the polls and vote for a candidate that understand the needs of Rapid City while building a better community. Building a better community includes safe streets, affordable housing, strategic growth and city employees that receive support to ensure they are equipped to serve the community.

We need a Mayor and council members who not only understand how to build a better Rapid City, but who will also embrace our concerns when it comes time to make decision on solutions dealing with such issues as taxation, business growth, residential development and safety. The people we elect will make decisions affecting our Rapid City economy and our future.

I strongly encourage you to vote and make a difference Tuesday, June 6. We all must do all we can to get everyone we know to the polls. Do your part to help your family, friends, co-workers and neighbors to get out to vote!

VOTE! Rapid City future depends on it.

Amber Irving, Rapid City

Those opposed now?

The politicians' opposition to the proposed carbon capture pipeline is puzzling when compared to their support for the Keystone XL pipeline. A leak from Keystone would be very devastating but a leak from the carbon pipeline wouldn't do much damage. The other major difference is that Keystone would contribute to climate change while the carbon pipeline combats climate change. Apparently our politicians feel that droughts don't harm our farmers and ranchers. Maybe it's just politics so facts don't matter.

Mike Trier, Custer