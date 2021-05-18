Letters to the editor, May 14, 2021

No room for the truth

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney's ouster from the Republican party has confirmed what everyone has known for years: There simply is no room in that organization for anyone who dares to tell the truth, shows any sign of courage, or respects the US Constitution.

Those who will not bow down to Trump and support his lies and treachery are no longer welcome.

That's official now.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

We had our chance and we blew it

So Mr. Cox you feel that our generation is being killed off because we don't matter.

Why should the younger generations care what we do or think. We never paid attention to the ones ahead of us.

The ones working are the ones driving and running this country. we had our chance and look how messed up we left this country for the next generation. I think we need to just keep our options to ourselves. This national debt and attitude is our fault not the ones dealing now dealing with it. We let the laws and regulations get passed that put us here, You, me, and our parents were to busy to do anything about this when we could have or worry about future generations.