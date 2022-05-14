Letters to the editor, May 14, 2022

FOP Endorses Mueller for Sheriff

On April 28, 2022 the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 (SD FOP Lodge 2) hosted both candidates for Pennington County Sheriff as part of a general membership meeting. Each candidate was given an opportunity to talk about their vision for the next four years, if they were elected as Pennington County Sheriff, and took questions from lodge members.

After carefully considering both candidates' positions, SD FOP Lodge 2 with an overwhelming majority, is proud to formally endorse the candidacy of Brian Mueller for Pennington County Sheriff. It was clear that Mueller was the only candidate ready to take over a $38 million dollar budget, and has a thorough understanding of the day-to-day operations and management of approximately 430 employees; making him ready for oﬃce on Day One.

Mueller has been an active member of many organizations throughout his career, including his membership of over 25 years with the SD FOP Lodge 2; previously serving as a Board Member. He’s been a pivotal member of our local community, serving as Chief Deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Oﬃce, over the last 11 years. His reputation within the community, combined with his expertise, are just a few of the reasons we are proud to announce our endorsement of Brian Mueller for Pennington County Sheriff.

As proud members of the local law enforcement community, you put your faith in us every day, to work with you to protect and serve our community, and we are very proud of that. Today, we ask that you do that again, by joining us in voting for Brian Mueller as Pennington County Sheriff. We kindly ask for your vote during primary election voting on June 7th, 2022. We strongly feel that Mueller is the only qualiﬁed candidate, to serve as OUR Sheriff.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police - Lodge 2 in Rapid City, is the largest association of rank and ﬁle Law Enforcement Oﬃcers in Pennington County, with nearly 350 members. Membership is made up of current and retired Rapid City Police Oﬃcers, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies, SD Highway Patrol Troopers, SD DCI Agents and Associates, including Correctional Oﬃcers, Reserve Deputies and Support Staff.

For Ron Rossknecht

Having known Ron Rossknecht for some 30 years I can wholeheartedly recommend him for Pennington County Commissioner for District #1.

As a real estate appraiser, Ron understands the nature of the opportunities and challenges facing property development in the Black Hills region. As owner/operator of Blue Wing Resort at Sheridan Lake, Ron has first-hand knowledge of operating a small business and the supply and demand characteristics for recreational properties in the area. As a resident, Ron is concerned with the environment and preserving the beauty and serenity of the Black Hills. In short, he’s a guy you would most likely like to know and would appreciate.

I am not a resident of District #1 but, keep in mind, the Black Hills is comprised of numerous communities and solid representation from conscientious elected officials is necessary across the board. I urge you to support Ron Rossknecht on June 7.

Robert Miller, Sturgis

For Pat Roseland, City Council

As a longtime resident of Rapid City and a student of area history, Pat Roseland will use his knowledge and experience to make educated and thoughtful decisions as a City Council member. He is as interested in Rapid City’s future, as he is in its past.

Pat has dedicated countless hours toward improving our downtown and historic areas. He has personally saved historic properties that were in dire need of renovation. He enjoys sharing his private local art and history collection, which is a testament to his commitment to and for his love of Rapid City.

Pat has served on various committees, commissions, and boards involving art and history, including the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association, the Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission, Minnelusa Historic Association, and Rapid City Arts Council. He stepped up to lead whenever necessary. Pat received an award from the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce for his vision, skills, and talent, plus the South Dakota Governor’s award for history. He co-authored a book about local historic architecture.

Pat realizes that Rapid City is growing and issues regarding housing and infrastructure will need to be addressed. Pat would be a valuable addition to our Rapid City City Council.

Paula DeMersseman, Rapid City

For Janet Jensen

It is time for new Senate representation in the District 33. We don't need a tree guy we need a conservative principled mother. Janet Jensen, a 5th generation South Dakotan with real Republican values. She listens to the people. While campaigning she has taken the time to sit down with people and personally address their concerns. Janet is focused and supports (traditional family values, your 2nd Amendment, life from conception, economic development, and excellence in education).

Janet Jensen is determined to bring property tax relief, especially to seniors who are on fixed income, suffering through high inflation and in danger of losing their home. She believes in honoring promises and is dedicated to returning the 1/2% sales tax refund that was denied by last years' liberal Senate. She is in favor of reducing Federal Government overreach by following the Constitution.

Janet uses common sense and conservative principals to effectively communicate well thought out answers to problems that others may not have even identified what the real problem is. Others in politics are setting up smoke screens or using misdirection with the intent of re-election. On June 7, elect a citizen candidate not just another politician, vote for Janet Jensen.

Mike Weiler, Rapid City

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0