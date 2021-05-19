Letters to the editor, May 19, 2021
For Natalie Slack
I am writing in support of school board candidate Natalie Slack. I had been an acquaintance of Natalie's on social media for over a year and have had the privilege of getting to know her closely as a friend and coworker in the last 6 months. Natalie and I collaborate on many projects where she demonstrates again and again that she is a team player. She brings new ideas to the table, focuses on the good of the whole rather than her personal interests, and she's willing to spend extra time on a project to ensure it's done right.
One of the first things I realized when getting to know Natalie is how much she cares about people. A few months ago, there was a minor car accident involving one of our employees in the parking lot at work. Natalie happened to be walking into the building shortly after police had arrived. She didn't know the employee well, and police were already handling the situation, so it would have been perfectly acceptable for her to head straight inside. Instead, she stopped at the scene to make sure everyone was okay, and stayed outside with the employee for over 30 minutes to help keep her calm and comfortable before the tow truck arrived. That's not out of the ordinary for Natalie-- it's just who she is.
Overall, Natalie is a caring and smart individual who wants people to succeed and to have the tools necessary to do so. Regrettably, I do not live in Area 1 and cannot vote for her, but I truly believe she is the only qualified candidate for that seat.
Cassidy Godfrey, Rapid City
Noticing improvement
Have you noticed the Rapid City journal is improving lately?
Publisher Matthew tranquil did his best and stabilized the quality. Now home ground publisher Bill Masterson is at the helm to further address quality in content for even more local relevance.
The way Bill Masterson cares about customers, I look for even more improvements to come with a fresher attitude of pleasing the reader's interest with South Dakota style. The tasty pleasures of reading the Rapid City Journal on your table are about to get even more flavorful.
Thank you for Grace Pritchett's fine people photos and Kent Bush's rip-roaring rodeo and superb sports shots. All this with the opportunity to save enough money to pay for the monthly subscription by shopping the ads and clipping coupons make the Rapid City journal a timely investment.
Ray M. Greff
For Deb Baker
I am writing today in support of Deb Baker for Area 1 school board. I have known Deb for all our adult lives. She has tireless work ethic, a relentless dedication to improving our community, and a passionate drive to ensure the children in our schools receive the education they need to be successful adults. Deb is precisely the right person to fix our public schools. This last year has been a challenge for all of us- Particularly for our children. Social distancing and online learning have forced our children into isolation at a time in their lives when social interaction is critically important. Children are playing paying the price for policies adults have inflicted on them haphazardly. And now, they are falling behind.
She wants to bring common sense and real world experience back to education. She believes students learn best in the classroom with face-to-face interaction with their teachers and their friends. Deb doesn't believe technology should be a substitute for sound in-person curriculum that teaches reading, writing, math, science, history, civics, and the fact-based critical thinking skills our children need to be informed and engaged citizens. She knows we need new school buildings and long overdue repairs to existing facilities. Deb successful career in property management and financial services will ensure our school district stays on the right financial target. Faith, family, and education are the core of our community. Please vote for the candidate who will keep that core the focus of her service. Vote for Deb Baker on June 8.
Janice (Chub) Thompson, Rapid City
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election are not accepted within the last two weeks before an election as Letters to the Editor.
Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final two weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board