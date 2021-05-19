Letters to the editor, May 19, 2021

For Natalie Slack

I am writing in support of school board candidate Natalie Slack. I had been an acquaintance of Natalie's on social media for over a year and have had the privilege of getting to know her closely as a friend and coworker in the last 6 months. Natalie and I collaborate on many projects where she demonstrates again and again that she is a team player. She brings new ideas to the table, focuses on the good of the whole rather than her personal interests, and she's willing to spend extra time on a project to ensure it's done right.

One of the first things I realized when getting to know Natalie is how much she cares about people. A few months ago, there was a minor car accident involving one of our employees in the parking lot at work. Natalie happened to be walking into the building shortly after police had arrived. She didn't know the employee well, and police were already handling the situation, so it would have been perfectly acceptable for her to head straight inside. Instead, she stopped at the scene to make sure everyone was okay, and stayed outside with the employee for over 30 minutes to help keep her calm and comfortable before the tow truck arrived. That's not out of the ordinary for Natalie-- it's just who she is.