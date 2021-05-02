Letters to the editor, May 2, 2021

Costs should be lower

It is a tragic irony that Black Hills Energy should raise their infrastructure cost to justify incredibly low reimbursement for excess solar energy. A quick internet search will tell you this fact. Electrical utilities receive massive federal subsidies of every kind. It is tragic that they would hide this fact.

You will learn that the purpose of those subsidies is to lower the cost of their energy inputs to lower the cost of your electricity. Those inputs, other than hydro and wind power, are carbon pollutants.

Energy experts point out that this local renewable energy Black Hills Energy receives is free, clean energy. They do plan to invest in their own large-scale solar inputs. And they will pay to transmit that solar here. The local solar flows directly into their lines. More irony.

Here is the where the final irony is highlighted. Black Hills Energy pays nothing for the local renewable energy infrastructure. Their customers supplying that electricity pay all of that cost.

You should contact your representatives and regulators about this obfuscation, Coal is dying. Black Hills Energy should not be blocking our nation's energy future for short-term profit.