Letters to the editor, May 20, 2022

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election. Letters that were received by the deadline will be published. Those received after the deadline will not.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

For Brian Mueller, Sheriff

I support promoting Chief Deputy Brian Mueller to Pennington County Sheriff.

I have known Brian for 20+ years, both professionally & personally. He has always displayed great competence and integrity as a 26-year deputy. Brian has an excellent combination of values, temperament, smart management, and unwavering courage. He uses them to protect the Pennington County way of life.

At a time when some government agencies are proving inadequate, the PCSO has long operated free of nonsense or incompetence. Former Sheriff Don Holloway established a solid model of financial and protective performance, Sheriff Thom continued that legacy, Mueller is clearly the person to lead this $38 million organization now.

As a conservative, I don’t support Brian because I know him. He has proven himself through his decades of experience, leading all 4 major divisions of the SO, to include budgetary oversight. He is unquestionably the best qualified for this job.

Brian understands our community issues and works to solve them at their origin; but he will not hesitate to strongly enforce our laws and stand firm to ensure public safety and our quality of life. Brian has a plan for the protection of all, except active criminals. Make Mueller Sheriff.

Bryan Schnell, Rapid City

Ron Rossknecht for County Commission

I'm writing in support of Ron Rossknecht for County Commissioner. I supported his election in 2018, and believe he has done an outstanding job representing and working for the people of Pennington County.

I met Ron, and we became trusted friends when our sons were in Scouting together. For over 8 years, Ron and I were leaders of Pack 152 at Pinedale, and then Troop 44 at Canyon Lake Methodist Church. That scouting experience was truly special for the scouts and their families, and I smile remembering Ron's special interest in organizing our community service projects.

I also know from knowing Ron for 30 years that his interest in the County is genuine. Ron likes working with people to get things done, and I believe his values for our County are good. I also know he has worked energetically and successfully for us as our Pennington County Commissioner during his first term. I'll be proud to vote for him for a second term, and recommend him to others!

Jean R. Kroeger II, Rapid City

For Julie Frye-Mueller

I for one am not switching. Apparently Tim Goodwin has decided to run against Julie Frye-Mueller for the South Dakota Senate. I wonder why he would choose to run against someone, who in my view, has done an outstanding job in representing me and my views. After reviewing a 2021 spreadsheet compiled by Citizens for Liberty In Support of Limited Government (which contains a list of 25 South Dakota House and Senate bills), it appears to me that Mr. Goodwin seeks to replace Julie's conservative voting record with his own more left leaning liberal voting record. According to this spreadsheet, Mr Goodwin's voting record score indicated he voted 73.9 % of the time for conservative bills. In comparison, Julie Frye-Mueller's track record indicates she voted 93.8 % for conservative bills. In fact, out of the 35 Senators on the list, Julie had the highest conservative score on the list. Clearly, Mr. Goodwin intends to replace his more liberal views and voting record with the more conservative views and record of Julie Frye-Mueller's. No thank you! Mr. Goodwin has posted signs indicating he supports Governor Noem. I will vote for Julie Frye-Mueller as she, by record, supports conservatives.

Randy Chavez, Custer

For Amendment C

Claims that Amendment C endangers democracy are correct if we understand democracy as two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for dinner. But South Dakota is a Republic where we live under the rule of law, not simple majority rule. Our founders put in place safeguards to protect individuals from the ‘tyranny of the majority’.

The arbitrary taking by force of law of the fruit of one’s labor (taxation) is a form of tyranny, and thus should be made more difficult to do. Amendment C affects only ballot measures that create or increase taxes or fees. It does not apply to every future ballot measure.

Of all the ballot measures decided since the year 2000, I found only one such measure, Initiated Measure 2 in 2006.

That ballot measure raised taxes on tobacco products and received over 60% of the vote.

That disproves the argument that reaching 60% is impossible. A 60% threshold is still a lower standard than the 66.7% (two-thirds) majority required of our state representatives to pass legislation that creates or raises a tax or fee.

Amendment C is a reasonable constraint that makes the people more accountable to each other. Please vote yes.

Tonchi Weaver

SD Citizens for Liberty

Rapid City

Deibert for State Senate

Randy Deibert knows District 31 (Lawrence County) well, having served on the Lawrence County Commission since 2014. He listens well, is readily accessible, and communicates his point of view clearly. He is willing to listen to all sides of an issue, and does the research so that he can question policy or recommendations, especially in regard to the expenditure of taxpayer dollars.

Having served with Randy on a county committee and another board, I know he works well with others, has vision, passion, and can think outside the box. The citizens of District 31 like the quality of life we have, and much of that depends on how the BH National Forest is managed for timber, grazing, minerals, water, and recreation. Without a viable logging industry here, more jobs will be lost, and this forest could easily burn, as so many western forests already have. No one has worked harder than Randy to address this issue, along with others who believe in prudent management of our natural resources.

For great representation in Pierre, vote Randy Deibert for South Dakota Senate, District 31.

David Hausle, Spearfish

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0