Letters to the editor, May 21, 2021

Putting an end to unemployment benefits

Coming from a very compassionate, loving home where I was taught to care for people less fortunate than me, it's hard to understand people like Tim Goodwin who suggests closing unemployment offices. I also see many help wanted signs. If you check it out, most want experienced help. Where does that leave an educated people? I have taken many day labourers to my farm. Were they able to mix chemicals and fertilizer? No. Could they service machinery? No. Could they operate our big equipment and use GPS? No. Could they sell I surance? No. Could they afford day care at a minimum wage? But most of the time they were hard workers. How many jobs are full time with benefits? So, let's not be judgemental. I know many people are milking the system including me. It's OK for big businesses: oil companies, airlines, railroads, even for some farmers and people in the military. Does that mean it is right? No. So, let's see to it that people know they are okay for a job even if they don't have special talents. Let's start educational and training programs to help these people. I wonder if Mr. Goodman has ever abused the system? I am sad that people like him represent me in Pierre.