Letters to the editor, May 21, 2022

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election. Letters that were received by the deadline will be published. Those received after the deadline will not.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

For Brian Mueller, Sheriff

There's a difference between a politician and a public servant.

Brian Mueller has worked for Pennington County for 26 years and has volunteered for Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Youth Hunting, Red Cross and the Hope Center. Brian is a tireless advocate who serves our community and he knows how to roll up his sleeves and find solutions for the citizens of Pennington County.

I believe Brian Mueller is a public servant and as a Sheriff of Pennington County, will put his experience, leadership and his dedication to the people of our community first.

Politicians like titles and believe they are more important than the people they serve. You will not find that in Brian Mueller.

Join me in voting for Brian Mueller for Pennington County Sheriff on June 7.

Deb Hadcock, Pennington County Commissioner, District 3

For Julie Frye-Mueller

On Thursday I got a political mailer accusing Julie Frye-Mueller of being a RINO (Republican in Name Only.) Nothing could be further from the truth.

Julie is one of the few real Republican Conservatives in our state legislature.

Julie voted against Senate Bill 175 (building a state-funded shooting range in Meade County for Game, Fish and Parks.) Meade County didn’t want the shooting range, couldn’t afford it, and two Meade County legislators voted against it also. (By the way, Julie fully supports the second amendment, and proudly maintains her “A” rating with the NRA.)

House Bill 1340 was a 5.77 billion dollar (with a B) General Appropriations Bill. The State Veterans Home funding, while essential, was a tiny drop in the giant ocean of spending in this bill. Julie Frye-Mueller, in good conscience, voted against the ridiculous amounts of frivolous waste in this bill. Good for her!

Julie Frye-Mueller is a strong supporter of our West River ways, supports the right to life, lower taxes and smaller government. A vote for State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller is a vote for a better District 30 and a financially responsible South Dakota.

Miriam Martin, Hot Springs

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0