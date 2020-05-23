Letters to the editor, May 23, 2020

Bad advice

Governor Noem took medical advice from President Trump, who's medical background is zero, to set up testing hydroxycholorquine as a treatment for Covid19. South Dakota got a huge shipment of the drug to do this testing. All along the dangers of this drug have been expressed in previous trials. Just today the Washington Post reported that "An analysis of 96,000 patients shows those treated with hydroxychloroquine were also more likely to suffer irregular heart rhythms." Meanwhile, a woman with lupus (the malady that hydroxycholorquine was developed for), stated in an NPR interview that she and others with lupus cannot get the drug they need because it was hijacked for Covid19 patients.