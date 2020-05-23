Letters to the editor, May 23, 2020
Bad advice
To the editor,
Governor Noem took medical advice from President Trump, who's medical background is zero, to set up testing hydroxycholorquine as a treatment for Covid19. South Dakota got a huge shipment of the drug to do this testing. All along the dangers of this drug have been expressed in previous trials. Just today the Washington Post reported that "An analysis of 96,000 patients shows those treated with hydroxychloroquine were also more likely to suffer irregular heart rhythms." Meanwhile, a woman with lupus (the malady that hydroxycholorquine was developed for), stated in an NPR interview that she and others with lupus cannot get the drug they need because it was hijacked for Covid19 patients.
I urge Governor Noem to immediately release South Dakota's trove of this drug so people who can really benefit from it will once again have access to it. I also urge her not to take medical advice from an unqualified TV personality.
Jeff Jacobson, Rapid City
Beware of Barbecue Bugs
To the editor,
There is good news from COVID-19 for this Memorial Day. We won't be getting stuck in traffic jams. And, the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and
Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based meats, burgers, hotdogs, and kid friendly nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let's stay safe in more ways than one!
Sincerely,
Ruben Myers, Rapid City
