Letters to the editor, May 25, 2022

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election. Letters that were received by the deadline will be published. Those received after the deadline will not.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

Mailers are wrong

On May 12, 2022 I received a deceitful mass mailing titled “Drain the swamp” put out by Lee Shoenbeck of the South Dakota strong organization. In it they labeled Julie Frye-Mueller as a rhino (republican in name only). The mailing lists two bills that Julie voted against. Using SB 175 they try to make it sound like Julie is anti-NRA Second Amendment. The NRA has high ratings for Julie. She voted against the SP 175 shooting complex because it is located next to a children’s summer camp the rainbow Bible ranch. The NRA is not holding this against Julie. The other bill HB 1340 is a $6 billion general appropriations bill. It has vast amounts of spending we can’t afford and do not need. Buried in the bill was funding for veterans homes. Lee deceitful makes it sound like that was the main part of the bill. They easily could have funded the vets homes in a separate bill. The true rhinos and swamp monsters are the South Dakota strong group. Please send these deceitful manipulators of the citizens of South Dakota a clear message by voting for Julie Frye-Mueller.

Mark Heiberger, Rapid City

For Brian Mueller

I am writing this letter to voice my support for Brian Mueller for Sheriff of Pennington County. I am a current law enforcement officer with over 17 years of experience with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian has the experience and knowledge to head the Sheriff’s Office. He has a proven track record of leading the office as a Chief Deputy and various other leadership positions in the Office. The cost to run a professional law enforcement agency is not cheap. Brian has found numerous ways to gain revenue to keep our county safe and provide innovative services without adding undue burden to the taxpayers.

Brian is a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, any chatter that he is not is a flat out lie. He is not going to order his Deputies to violate someone’s 2nd Amendment rights, it will not happen.

In these uncertain times I feel a Sheriff, like Brian will be, needs to be calm, reasonable and unassociated with political extremes. He is man that will listen to both sides of an issue, work with people to achieve a solution that is rooted in common sense, and beneficial to Pennington County.

Casey Kenrick, Summerset

For Ron Rossknecht

I would like to recommend Ron Rossknecht for the office of County Commissioner, District 1. I have found Mr. Rossknecht to be an engaged partner in finding solutions to address the lack of adequate affordable housing in Pennington County. Mr. Rossknecht recognized the need for workforce housing and voted in favor of the County gifting $2,000,000 to the local housing authority in order to maximize the number of units developed for families at 60% - 80% Area Median Income. As a Housing Commissioner, he has been thoughtful in the analysis and evaluation of current rental assistance programs and has sought to educate himself on alternative programs and funding. He has been supportive in discussions that would set the housing authority on a path to reposition its Public Housing portfolio, recognizing it as a potential tool in the development of additional physical units for hard working, low-income families in our County. I am grateful for Mr. Rossknecht's leadership and ask that you support him with your vote on June 7.

Bryan Achbach, Rapid City

Proud RINO

RINO and proud of it. We have primary elections coming up and I just changed my party affiliation to Republican. My hand literally shook as I wrote the "R" word next to my name. It will, however, make it possible for me to vote against Queen Kristi Noem. She has used every dirty political trick possible to thwart the wills (yes plural) of the people and every time she spent our tax dollars to do it.

I will cast my vote in hopes that she won't make it through the primaries. I will change my party affiliation back to Independent before the fall election and cast my vote for the best candidates. I refuse to blindly follow one party. Both sides have good points and bad. If you adhere strictly to one party, no matter what awful things they say or do, you are showing that you don't think for yourself. You let someone else decide for you. Queen Kristi has been deciding for us too long. For now... I am a RINO and proud of it.

Larry Johnson, Hot Springs

Vote Yes

Passage of Amendment C makes it harder to raise taxes and for state government to spend your money. No one disputes that--not even its opponents.

Democrats do not want Amendment C to pass because they like higher taxes and more government spending (so do Left-leaning Republicans), but they don’t dare say that part out loud.

Here’s the bad news: if you’re a Democrat in South Dakota, you hold just 10% of the elected seats in the legislature. Your ability to raise taxes and spend more money, which requires a 67% legislative supermajority vote, is virtually impossible. The Initiated Measure process, however, currently allows Democrats to circumvent that process and advance a tax-and-spend agenda they could never dream of getting passed in the legislature.

Amendment C raises the bar to 60% (from 50.01%) to raise taxes via the Initiated Measure process.

Railing against “Minority Rule” (rather than admitting you want to make it easier to raise taxes) takes real chutzpah coming from a political party with its smallest elected minority since President Eisenhower. When you hear ads about the horrors of “Minority Rule,” know what they really want is the “Majority Fooled."

Vote YES on Amendment C.

Alison Masten, Rapid City

Meade County missing out

In the past 11 years, the City of Winner, SD has received $2.1 million from the federal government which should have gone to the taxpayers in Meade County. How could this have happened?

When I became the U.S. Marshal for South Dakota in 2010, my office in Rapid City contacted the Meade County Sheriff’s Office about housing 10 non-violent federal prisoners per day, with no medical conditions, in their jail which has 80 beds.

This request was refused by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff Ron Merwin. I want to point out that this is not a Democrat vs Republican issue. The U.S. Marshal for South Dakota who was appointed by President Trump in 2018, Dan Mosteller, has also been denied by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office from placing federal prisoners in the Meade County Jail.

Winner’s city owned jail took over housing federal USMS prisoners from Rapid City, instead of them going to the Meade County jail, in 2010. (Note: The USMS pays $55 a day per prisoner.) So, 10 USMS prisoners X 355 days a year (minus 10 days for the Rally) = 3,550 prisoner days a year. 3,550 days X 11 years= 39,050 prisoner days. 39,050 days X $55 a day= $2,147,750.00 that should have gone to the Meade County taxpayers, which was refused by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office from 2010-2021.

It might be the right time for Pat West to become the Meade County Sheriff on June 7. He will not refuse $2 million for Meade County taxpayers.

Paul C. Thielen, Rapid City

