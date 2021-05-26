Letters to the editor, May 26, 2021

For Natalie Slack

I wanted to write to you in order to voice my support for Natalie Slack for Area 1 School Board. Natalie is an upstanding member of the Rapid City community and she is the best candidate for this position. As a teenager, I did not have community members voicing their support for LGBTQ+ students. I often felt that those who were in powerful positions in the city did not care to engage with or show support for queer youth. One of the reasons I no longer reside in Rapid City is because of my negative experiences throughout middle and high school where I felt like an outsider or dealt with bullying. With someone like Natalie on the Rapid City School Board, I believe all different types of students will feel that they have someone looking out for their best interests.