Letters to the editor, May 27, 2022

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election. Letters that were received by the deadline will be published. Those received after the deadline will not.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

A Thumb on the Scale

"Putting a thumb on the scale" is a phrase that has been around as long as humans have used weighing devices to sell products. Merchants would surreptitiously manipulate the scale to get an unjustified monetary advantage over a customer. It was cheating. It was wrong.

And it is illegal. Gov. Kristi Noem put her thumb, elbow and the weight of an entire state government agency on the scale to assure her daughter was given an unjustified advantage to get her real estate appraiser's license not afforded to other license applicants. Her heavy thumb also cost South Dakota taxpayers $200,000 to settle an age discrimination suit. It is cheating.

It is wrong. And it should be illegal. An ethics committee found the allegations to be substantially true but could only state the findings of its investigation and has no power to administer any penalty for Noem's unethical actions. Chances are she will never be held accountable for this as our super-majority dominated legislature has little incentive (backbone?) to punish one of its own (i.e. AG Ravnsborg). Keep in mind another well-known phrase when going to the polls this election cycle - "Absolute power corrupts absolutely".

Bruce Oberlander, Deadwood

No nukes

It was a great afternoon at the Air Show, I would have to say. I was greatly entertained, and the Air Force members were incredible hosts.

One question though: anyone else feel weird standing in line to get on the bus at the end of the day? Remind anyone else of old civil service drills for nuclear accidents, drills we may have to be having if the B-21 is nuclear authorized? Anyone else not really cool with the idea of leaving your home forever if your lucky enough to survive and being on a school bus looking out as the last humans to see the Paha Sapa for hundreds, if not thousands of years?

No Nukes in the US, Time for Unilaterally Denuclearization

Walter Leinen, Rapid City

Achieving Effective Birth Control in America

The hew and cry is deafening as the nation struggles with the abortion issue.

Firstly, we must settle on what abortion is and is not. Simply said, abortion is simply the most extreme means of “birth control.” Rarely does abortion have anything to do with “health care.” Rarely does abortion have anything to do with improving a woman’s health or saving her life. Abortion is virtually always about birth control.

Secondly, birth control is primarily a lifestyle or economic choice. Birth control is an active decision to engage in sexual reproductive activity but not to have or not to continue a resulting pregnancy to avoid an impact on lifestyle or economic “health.”

There are many other ways than abortion to effect birth control, e.g., a daily pill or longer term injectable and implantable measures. These measures for birth control are much more effective and less expensive and less risky for a woman than abortion. These other measures of birth control do not involve taking the life of a defenseless, living fetus.

As a country and as a society it is not acceptable that nearly 1,000,000 abortions are performed annually when there are so many more effective, less savage, less risky, and less expensive ways to achieve birth control.

As a country and as a society, we must declare war on ignorance and callousness with more effective education and encouragement of women in all economic strata to participate in more civilized, more effective, less expensive, less risky, and less savage means of birth control. Abortion mills should not be tolerated or funded in any way and the so-called “family planning” industry must be more serious about their mission.

Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City

A new Soviet Union

Putin's obvious goal is to re-establish the Soviet Union, then attack and conquer any country that suits his fancy or poses a threat to his eventual domination of the region. The carnage will only stop when he dies, so let's move that date along a bit. It has to be done soon, though. Just shy of 3 years from now he'll be hanging out at the White House swapping lies with his old pal while they plan their next nefarious deeds.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Put on a leash

Dear Neighbors Who Walk Their Dog Off-Leash,

Hi! I’m the women walking the beagle-lab with a toddler in a backpack. I want to take a moment to ask you to please walk your dog with a leash and keep them behind a fence or on a leash in your yard.

While you may be 100 percent convinced that your dog won't do anything spontaneous or harmful, at the end of the day, dogs are animals who may react instinctively — even if they're super well-trained.

To be fair, I used to walk our dog without leash. Then I had a toddler who wants to walk with our dog and play “baskets” in the Frisbee park. Last month we have had 6 instances with off-leash dogs to the point of 1 dog attacking ours a drawing blood and multiple dogs knocking over my toddler while he screams.

We try to avoid you when you have your dog off-leash, but it isn’t always possible. And we never go to the 2 off-leash dog parks in town because we know those are your places.

So please, help us enjoy our community and help my toddler love dogs again by putting on the leash.

Haley Armstrong, Rapid City

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

As someone who lost as beloved son to suicide at the young age of 22, suicide prevention access such as the 988 crisis line is a life line.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Susan Kelleher, Box Elder

Candidate should withdraw

My husband and I are both retired from RCAS. When we received Hockenbary’s letter in the mail we were deeply insulted, angry, and astounded by it’s unbelievable content.

Whether she wrote the letter or not, she knows what it said, where it came from, and she gave it her stamp of approval which means she endorsed all 4 pages.

Clearly she does not abide by the principles of integrity, ethics, honesty, and decency.

She owes the current Administration, the teachers, staff and her opponent a public apology. She owes the public the decency of withdrawing her candidacy.

Teresa Rich, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0