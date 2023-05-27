Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Letters to the editor, May 27, 2023

The mayors race

The Covid-19 Pandemic was a pivotal time in global history. Here in the Black Hills, health care professionals were challenged to care for sick and dying patients, support efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and create policies of protection for our most vulnerable citizens.

One mayoral candidate, Laura Armstrong, who sat on Rapid City’s Common Council at the time, was an active listener, vocal supporter of best health care practices, and compassionate leader during the pandemic. Rather than name calling or ridiculing those who took a different stance, Laura looked to bring our community together and support one another during the challenging time. Laura understood the complexity of care around the virus, desired to protect those who were sick, and showed comprehension and gratitude for the work frontline responders were tasked with every day.

As health care providers, we support Laura’s leadership and action orientation and urge you to vote for Laura Armstrong on June 6th.

Halie Anderson, MD., Matt Anderson, MD., Katie Degen, MD., Shana Bernhard, MD., Kay Kelts, MD., Andy Kelts, MD., Kevin Weiland, MD., Carson Phillips, MD.

Armstrong not right for mayor

Mayoral candidate Armstrong who caused controversy during the covid debacle is not what Rapid City needs for a Mayor, in August of 2020- an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” Laura Armstrong said that holding the rally followed by the Central States Fair, the Labor Day holiday and the start of the school year is “a sequence of insanity.” as it wasn’t so long ago she as making the news for a website she created to shame Rapid City Businesses who weren’t requiring masks during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

Rapid City Council President Laura Armstrong was also under fire from business owners and residents after they hand delivered nearly 100 complaints to the City Attorney Joel Landeen.

It all stems from a Facebook page called “The Caring Businesses of Rapid City” that highlights businesses that enforce a mask mandate in their establishment, versus those that do not. The rolodex of businesses not requiring masks has been dubbed the “naughty list.”

This Rapid City mini AOC , (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), a Tyrant, and this is not who Rapid City needs as its next Mayor.

John Sayles, Rapid City

Armstrong for Mayor

Mayor Allender was an excellent Mayor. He kept his focus on real issues affecting Rapid City. He has left big shoes to fill. Of the five candidates running for mayor, Laura Armstrong is by far the most qualified and prepared to lead Rapid City. Laura’s qualifications for mayor are without equal. While sustaining an extraordinary level of performance serving on the City Council, she consistently demonstrates those qualities required for the job; exceptional technical knowledge, superb managerial capability, and strong positive leadership. Her superior administrative abilities are known and respected throughout Rapid. As a leader, Laura successfully couples a strong positive drive for excellence with sincere concern for the welfare of each member or our community.

As a public servant, Laura thrives on good personal relationships through two-way communications and is effective in imparting the importance of the human element in leadership. Laura’s deep and abiding personal concern for the welfare of others is not limited to work hours. She involves herself in many community affairs and is an active and productive member of our community.

Laura Armstrong is eminently qualified and the right choice to serve as our next mayor.

Matthew Hanley, Rapid City

Armstrong for mayor

I am writing today in support of my friend and former colleague Laura Armstrong for Mayor.

I served five of my eight years on City Council with Laura. During that time, we didn’t always agree, but we discussed Ward 5 and City issues with each other weekly and when time allowed, we had public forums to keep our constituents apprised of concerns for our Ward and City at large.

I also served on Council for Ward 5 with Brad Estes. It was a very different experience. As a newly elected Councilwoman, I thought that Mr. Estes and I would have regular conversations about agenda items affecting Ward 5. Councilman Estes rarely returned my phone calls or my emails. He had very little communication with me during our shared service.

When discussing ways to save money for the city, Councilman Estes remarked that we should move the Journey Museum collection into the Dahl Arts Center. At the time, I wondered if he had been to either of those City-funded facilities.

Brad Estes has been out of City office for many years and is out of touch. Laura Armstrong is the strong and informed voice we need right now.

Darla Drew, Rapid City

Laura Armstrong best-suited to be our mayor

Most of us know that Rapid City faces a significant growth spurt. Housing is short. You know that if you need a place to live. You know that even if you already have a place to live.

But big growth comes with a lot of other problems that aren't readily visible: infrastructure, environment, security, homelessness, law enforcement, jail crowding. These issues and more are already in front of us.

Laura Armstrong is the best of our mayoral candidates. She's the best because her temperament is best-suited to the issues. Her focus on Communication, Collaboration and Cooperation are what we need if we're to thrive.

Laura is concerned that everyone be raised up by what's coming our way.

She is the most reasonable and rational of our choices. I'm not only voting for her, I'm helping her get elected.

Paul Sauser, Rapid City

Armstrong for mayor

I've been a voter since 1963, and in all those intervening years I don't think I have ever missed an election, with a possible exception in 1966 when I was stationed in Greenland (hey, it beat Viet Nam). Historically, I have always given almost exclusive weight to the candidate who most closely matched my views on important policy issues. The events of the last 2 or 3 years on the national level have been a sea-change for me, as I have now assigned a much greater weight to character. What exactly is character? CHARACTER: the aggregate of features and traits that form the individual nature of some person or thing (dictionary.com). To me it goes to such things as honesty, integrity, empathy, sincerity. Sorting out policy differences is difficult, and with 5 candidates in the field, almost impossible. We can research past statements and voting records, where they exist, but that is incredibly time-consuming, and not all candidates even have political histories. So what are we left with other than campaign promises, media sound-bytes, and character? Since I put infinitesimally small stock in campaign promises and sound-bytes, that leaves past performance and character. That's why I'm voting for Laura Armstrong.

Ken Wesche, Rapid City