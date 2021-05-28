Letters to the editor, May 28, 2021
Focus on South Dakota
Congratulations to Gov Noem for trying to get fireworks okayed at Mt. Rushmore for the 4th of July; even if it’s only to zing President Biden and the Democrats.
Maybe if Gov. Noem had less DC political gain in mind and more of South Dakota’s welfare, she would be working to help alleviate our state’s unemployment and get the workers we need for the upcoming tourist season. The Gov could urge the state legislature to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour. This increase would only apply from when created to September 6 (Labor Day).
After that date, state minimum wage would return to current level. Also, the increase in wages above those currently earned by employees during this period could not be used as the basis for increased unemployment benefits.
Ray Pearce, Spearfish
More paranoid fantasy
Panic over critical race theory hit the Journal today, white fragility on parade, officals and candidates shielding emotionally frail adults, and oh Lord the children, from hearing that legacies of overt racial oppression are not erased by acting colorblind, nor by accepting non-whites on condition they don’t make a big deal about not being white.
NPR recently hosted a black professor who studies CRT as formulated by others. He thinks CRT originally offered valuable insights. Everybody is race conscious. Societies reenforce the position of the advantaged, regardless that we’ve progressed to helping lift the disadvantaged too, as long as it doesn’t cost much.
He says different language emerged when CRT became religion-like for a few, a religion the denial of which is sin. The new doctrine is “anti-liberal”, in the sense of explicitly discounting data and objective evidence, which are supposedly systematically deployed in support of oppressors, in favor of evidence from personal stories.
Regardless, it’s legitimate to teach that racism is more than individual feelings about other individuals. It remains paranoid fantasy, this season’s tool to manipulate conservative rage, to believe CRT has power to strip whites of dignity, rights or property, in favor of people of color.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Critical race theory is trash
More trash from the more learned folks in the USA. Their claim is that all laws were made to suppress black people in America. These people are nuts. Without laws and law enforcement, chaos erupts! That chaos will injure everyone, black, white, yellow, no matter what their skin color is. This idiotic idea is from the same idiots that stood by and watched last summer as America burned!
We do not need these kinds of lunatic ideas made into laws. Our laws are fair, they are only unfair to those criminals who get caught by the cops. When the cops do their jobs, they then they are called unjust and racists because some arrested criminals are black. The answer is quite simple, Don't break the law!
Jack Sayles, Custer
We need to get our act together
One need only read a Letter to the Editor in the May 26 Journal to see how successful FOX has been at indoctrinating a significant portion of the population in utter nonsense and lies. Those steeped in this propaganda parrot the right’s oft-used buzz words and phrases: enemies, radical Democrat agenda, Hunter Biden, southern border crisis, illegals, drugs, terrorists, XL pipeline, socialists, free speech, guns, fraudulent election, and high taxes. In addition, this letter demonstrates the perfect example of “grievance politics,” otherwise known as whining.
To quote Congressman Tim Ryan’s speech to his colleagues this past week: “…we need two political parties in this country that are living in reality, and you (the GOP) ain’t one of them.”
I fear for our country when one of the major parties refuses to trust scientists, doctors, or experts in any field, and instead puts their trust and faith in QAnon conspiracy purveyors, barely-educated talk show hosts and a former president who continues to lie as easily as he breathes and who has damaged our country to the extent that our democracy may not survive. What kind of country will our grandchildren live in? We need to get our act together, and soon.
Pamela Baum, Spearfish
Hypocrisy in the first degree
Teaching historical truth is not “misleading students into believing the country is evil or was founded upon evil”, as our Governor says.
It is helping them see what has happened in the past, where evil was present in what was happening, and to both recognize it and seek to work to keep it from happening again.
- The “Trail of Tears” was evil!
- Slavery was evil.
- Indifference about danger in the workplace was evil.
- Indifference about poverty was evil.
- Exclusion because of color was evil. Even in the churches where 11 o’clock on Sunday morning was the most segregated hour in American history.
Yes, there is evil in our history and it must not be denied if we are going to continue to be a great nation. In fact, it is evil to try hide the evil, for that is hypocrisy of the first degree.
We are a great nation. We can be a better great nation. Not by denying our history but by learning from it and working together to continue moving towards a nation where there is indeed “liberty and justice for all”.
Larry Dahlstrom, Rapid City
Virtual Book Burning
As a proud graduate of the University of South Dakota, I am appalled at Governor Noem's attempt to impose her conservative censorship regarding critical race theory at a public institution. College should be a time of enlightenment and self growth with consideration of different points of view. Fortunately, the Board of Regents maintains a policy of open expression . Also, sending this letter on the anniversary of George Floyds death sends a disturbing message especially since her new found friend Ted Nugent is fond of saying "George Floyd killed himself" in public. Is that your intended message Governor?
Jim Schuster, Narbeth, SD
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. The deadline for letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election has passed. Early voting began May 24 and Election Day is June 8.
Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final two weeks of an election. These letters were received before the two week deadline but run today due to space requirements.
-Journal Editorial Board