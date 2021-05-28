Letters to the editor, May 28, 2021

We do not need these kinds of lunatic ideas made into laws. Our laws are fair, they are only unfair to those criminals who get caught by the cops. When the cops do their jobs, they then they are called unjust and racists because some arrested criminals are black. The answer is quite simple, Don't break the law!

Jack Sayles, Custer

We need to get our act together

One need only read a Letter to the Editor in the May 26 Journal to see how successful FOX has been at indoctrinating a significant portion of the population in utter nonsense and lies. Those steeped in this propaganda parrot the right’s oft-used buzz words and phrases: enemies, radical Democrat agenda, Hunter Biden, southern border crisis, illegals, drugs, terrorists, XL pipeline, socialists, free speech, guns, fraudulent election, and high taxes. In addition, this letter demonstrates the perfect example of “grievance politics,” otherwise known as whining.

To quote Congressman Tim Ryan’s speech to his colleagues this past week: “…we need two political parties in this country that are living in reality, and you (the GOP) ain’t one of them.”