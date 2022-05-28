Letters to the editor, May 28, 2022

Where are our priorities?

As I write this my high school students are sitting in front of me after walking past several additional armed police officers stationed at the front of our school to keep them safe or, more likely, to maintain the illusion of safety following the horrific events in Texas this week. Before I came to school, I dropped my own fourth grader off after having a discussion about the classroom of fourth graders who were killed yesterday. She wondered aloud if being eleven now would have kept her safe. The nine and ten-year-olds in Texas were killed on her birthday.

Later I dropped off my 8th grader who asked, "What should I do if the shooter comes in when I'm in the bathroom?" I had no answer.

These conversations are not easy, they are certainly not "age appropriate." These events in real life expose our children to far more trauma than a few lines of sexual content buried inside a work of critically acclaimed literature. It makes me angry as a parent and furious as an educator that our students are continually taught how to evacuate from an active shooter, or how to barricade a classroom door or in the worst case scenario how to employ books as weapons in the event they are unable to evacuate... yet we are sitting here defending the words inside those very books as being too dangerous for teenagers to read and discuss in the same classrooms they are being asked to defend.

Jill Haugo, Rapid City

Mueller for Sheriff

Brian Mueller is the best qualified candidate for Sheriff in Pennington County.

When I was Sheriff, I had the opportunity to hire Brian Mueller as a deputy in 1996 and have observed as he progressed up through the ranks of the Sheriff's Office to his current position as Chief Deputy.

Brian has gained valuable experience in all aspects of the sheriff's office and has demonstrated his ability to work well with other law enforcement agencies as well as community resources. He is a good leader of people, is involved in the community, has good family values and treats people with respect.

He will make us a great sheriff.

I am supporting and voting for Brian Mueller to be our next Pennington County Sheriff and I am asking you to vote for Brian Mueller as well.

Don Holloway, retired Pennington County Sheriff

Water supply is strained

Rapid population growth in semi-arid western South Dakota has led to an increased demand for water. Water supplies are becoming strained. In Black Hawk the High Meadows community well is pulling up sand.

While residential water demands increase, mining companies are staking claims in record numbers. Mining requires massive amounts of water.

At least five gold mining companies have recently staked claims in this area. Approximately 184,400 acres in the Black Hills are under active or filed claims, which is 15% of the entire Black Hills National Forest.

Uranium miners are also interested. Powertech Uranium is proposing a mine in Custer and Fall River Counties, along with a junior company called Pegasus, which has staked 147 claims near Powertech’s .

Now another company is staking lithium mining claims south of Custer.

Are you concerned that increased mining activity could jeopardize the quantity and quality of available water supplies, thereby limiting the ability to meet increasing demands from Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, and the Black Hills?

Then please join Dakota Rural Action’s Black Hills Chapter on June 14th at 6:00pm at Canyon Lake Park’s shelter #3 for a picnic, where you will learn what you can do.

Gena Parkhurst, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0