Letters to the editor, May 4, 2022

Teacher appreciation

I am a secretary at Horace Mann school, and May 1st- May 7th is Teacher Appreciation Week. I wanted to send out a big thank you to the teachers of Horace Mann School. I can’t express enough how blessed I am to work with such wonderful individuals.

From the beginning of my work day till the end, all I see are those willing to go above and beyond. They show our students kindness, structure, love and support and I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. Also, I didn’t want to forget to recognize those teacher substitutes that come to our school and help out at any given notice.

One last big shout out to the Teachers of Horace Mann School!

Andi Lies, Rapid City

For Ron Rossknecht

Mr. Ron Rossknecht and I have only knew each other for a short time of 3 to 4 years. In that time he has gone above an beyond in not only helping me, but many others with our problems. He always seems to have time to lend an ear an hear us out and give us sound recommendations.

Mr. Rossknecht is not your rubber stamp commissioner, he cares for the people not only in his district, but all people within in the county. I believe he is the model for which all commissioners should look up too, be it in Pennington or Brown or even Minnehaha. Mr. Rossknecht is a fella that if you bring a problem to the board an can show how the county or a county office is wrong, he is the first to step up an tell you your right let's fix this so no one else has this problem.

I sincerely look forwards to Mr. Rossknecht and another 4 years. As I mentioned earlier when your weathering a storm with the county, he's your guiding light to smoother waters and clearer sky's.

Phillip Mcadaragh, Rapid City

No on Amendment C

Do you believe in majority rule? Do you want to keep your right to majority rule? If so, please vote no on proposed Constitutional Amendment C at our June 7 primary election, and leave our Constitution as it has been since 1889.

If Amendment C is enacted, it permanently transfers political power over many initiatives in South Dakota to 40.1% of voters, who will then have veto power over what the other 59.9% of us want.

Who would support such an unAmerican idea as minority rule by 40.1% of voters? Only those elitists who think they know better than the majority of us, and who want to change our Constitution to permanently enshrine their elite opinion in it.

Tell them that the majority of us know better than a 40.1% minority.

Tell them that unlike other countries, here we like majority rule and want to keep it that way.

Please vote no on proposed Constitutional Amendment C.

James Leach, Rapid City

For Janyce Hockenbary

People in Area 6 have an extraordinarily well-qualified candidate for the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. This candidate's name is Janyce Hockenbary. Janyce was born and raised in South Dakota and knows the value of hard work while growing up and working on a farm and ranch. She will bring those attributes to the RCAS school board and the community at-large if elected.

Janyce acknowledges that the most important qualification for a school board member is the willingness to advocate for students and teachers alike. This will ensure that teachers will have the tools and training to be effective educators. This will help all students to receive the education they need to be successful in college and the workforce.

The second qualification is the ability to listen. School board members are responsible not only for making decisions that improve schools but also for incorporating the needs, priorities, and consensus of the community. All this can start with just one person sparking the discussion. Janyce is that person and she is your candidate if you want your voice to be heard and to show your concern for your children and others in the community-at-large. Please vote for Janyce Hockenbary."

George B. Wallace, Rapid City

Amendment C is bogus

I can see how many Republicans in SD would support "C" as usually, it implies it will stop further taxation. False.

Only the legislature and local boards raise taxes, always have. The only funding for support of "C" comes from Americans for Prosperity-a Koch brothers billionaire project to influence politics.

Claiming to be against "out-of-state" influence in SD elections by supporting "C"'s passage while using Koch $$$ is lying to us at best, hypocritical at worst! Republicans, you used to be better than this!

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

No more

I am a lifelong republican and have always voted that way. But, I can't vote for Gary Cammack any more. I want and demand honesty and transparency from all politicians. But, I don't see us getting that from Cammack.

He had a DWI and all the records were sealed. Why? If I had a DWI would my records get sealed? No they would not.

So, it looks like to me that because of his political status in this state his were. I have heard too many rumors that his son took alot of money out of this state even though he does not live in South Dakota.

I also heard that it was legal but did Cammack help in this? I don't know. But, for me there are just too many shadows around Gary Cammack for me to vote for him. Research what I have said and make up your own mind. I am from district 29 and I want people who I elect to represent me to be above any rumors.

James Cummings, Rapid City

It is allowed

In regard to a recent letter from Mr. Jay Davis,

An appointee may use the word 're-elect' in political advertisements if that candidate attained the office through appointment. The word "incumbent" is not defined in the election code, therefore we must turn to established law. Black's Law Dictionary defines "incumbent" as "a person who is in present possession of an office." See Black's Law Dictionary 691 (5th ed. 1979). A person appointed to an office is the incumbent.

Therefore, a candidate who is presently in possession of an office to which he (or she) was appointed and for which he (or she) is running for reelection may use the word "re-elect" in a political advertisement. See also DE 90-47 (December 18, 1990). The use of the word re-elect for appointees has been well established across the United States. While a creative argument for your viewpoint, it is incorrect, and simply because you disagree with me it is unnecessary and inaccurate to call me a liar, and an insult to the well-informed voters of District 35.

Jessica Castleberry, State Senator District 35

CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY

Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.

The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month, per person.

Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received at least three weeks before the date of the election.

Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.

-Journal Editorial Board

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0