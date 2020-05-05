Letters to the editor, May 5, 2020

Governor Kristi Noem's response to the corona virus is irrefutable.

She sees the big picture in S.D. and has proven she is a leader of the people. Try as they may, Sioux Falls and Rapid City are not running this state, our Governor is. We have about 885,000 people in our great state. Sioux Falls has 185,000, Rapid has 75,000. The rest of the top five cities go from 15,000 at number three, to 11,000 at number five. The top five cities in S.D. have about 321,000 living within their confines. That leaves 564,000 people living in towns with populations under 11,000.

The majority of South Dakotan's live in rural areas, many either farm or ranch for a living. The risk of a virus spreading in areas other than the most populous in South Dakota is minimal. Governor Noem understands this, remember her philosophy, "There is no one size fits all plan," and "We are not NYC."

She was correct, and deserves an enormous amount of credit for not caving to pressure from the Mayors of our two largest cities, and the media. Kristi believes in our collective common sense. Governor Noem is everything S.D. voted for, and more.

Bruce Evans, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0