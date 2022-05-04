Letters to the editor, May 6, 2022

A better offer for the books

I had the opportunity to speak at the School Board Meeting on May 3 about the disturbing potential disposal of 350 books, the majority of which were purchased in 2021. Destroying costly books, especially without seeking other options, is utterly reprehensible. It is difficult to understand how the destruction of these books made it onto the Board's agenda without the knowledge of the Board. How alarming that our self-proclaimed "fiscally responsible" Board Members are unaware that they are wasting thousands of taxpayer dollars by destroying educational resources.

I'm pleased to offer $200 to purchase all 350 books to prevent such waste. According to the District's Policies and Procedures, the Board has “a responsibility to dispose of surplus stock in the manner most beneficial” to the school district. The only time the district may dispose of property is "when it is obviously inoperable or assessed at zero value". With this public offer of financial compensation, there is no legal standing for the Board to oversee the destruction of these important resources. I look forward to redistributing these materials in the community for free when I have purchased them from the District.

Mary E. Haan, Rapid City

Fix the school board

School Board elections are serious business. Although I’m a retired teacher, living just outside district boundaries since 2001, I follow Rapid City Associated School District business. Current school board dynamics are a dysfunctional mess.

With South Dakota teachers’ salaries among the lowest in the nation, recruiting qualified teachers to any South Dakota school can be a tough sell. Teacher retention is challenging everywhere, but RCAS is experiencing an historic number of resignations. Rapid City, how can your teachers and students thrive when your school board members showcase embarrassing misinformation and questionable loyalty to public education?

Jamie Clapham, Rapid City PTA Council President, and Michael Birkland, a former RCAS teacher, have demonstrated commitment to excellence in public schools. They will listen with respect to community members. They know the importance of a community’s reputation for balanced, inclusive public schools serving ALL children.

Whether we live inside the district or not, we all are affected when your school board sessions make headlines that send warning signals to businesses looking to expand or to families with school-age children wanting relocate here.

You RCAS voters can fix this mess by tuning out partisan noise and voting for stability in this critical election. In Area 3, vote for Michael Birkland. In Area 6 vote for Jamie Clapham. They offer the experience and judgment to ensure civil behavior, serious reflection and evidence-based decision-making on the RCAS School Board.

Donna Fisher, Deadwood

Vote no on Amendment C

Proponents of Amendment C want you to believe it is about tax protection. It is not. SD lawmakers put Amendment C on the June 2022 primary ballot, which has a lower voter turnout, rather than the Nov. 2022 general election ballot, which has a higher voter turnout.

If Amendment C is passed in the June primary election, it would be in effect before the Nov. general election. That is intended to prevent some initiated measures on the November ballot that were presented to SD voters by SD citizens through due process from becoming law.

Amendment C would keep more power in the hands of state lawmakers to have more control over measures and laws that are brought forth by SD citizens.

Because Amendment C will be voted on in the primary election, it is disenfranchising a majority of voters.

Because Amendment C will be voted on in the primary election, SD lawmakers must be thinking they will have a better chance of sneaking it past the citizens.

For the SD lawmakers to bring forth an amendment of such importance and that would add a section to the state constitution on a primary election ballot, is a middle finger to the citizens of SD.

Vote no on Amendment C on June 7, 2022.

Dean Hade, Rapid City

Vote Yes on Amendment C

This letter is in support of Amendment C. I've read it closely several times and I cannot find a legitimate reason to oppose it. What it requires is a change from 50% +1 of the voters to pass an initiated measure that raises our taxes to 60% of the voters to pass a ballot measure. That is for any ballot measure that raises taxes $10,000,000 over five years. So it makes it harder for the government to raise our taxes. Pretty elementary I would think. If a legislator submits a bill to raise taxes, he/she has to get 66 2/3rds of support. Let's all vote yes on Amendment C.

John Santana, Rapid City

Yes on Amendment C

Amendment C is an easy vote for me. I plan to vote “Yes” on June 7th. Amendment C’s opponents seem to think that it should be easy to use ballot measures to bypass our elected representatives to raise taxes and grow government. I disagree. South Dakota is a special place to live because of our commitment to low taxes and fiscal responsibility. With record inflation and rising property taxes, we need Amendment C to protect hardworking taxpayers from tax hikes on the ballot. South Dakotans know best how to spend their money, and it should be harder to tax and spend it on the priorities of out-of-state special interest groups. I am voting “Yes” on Amendment C in this primary election to protect our wallets and to protect South Dakota.

Laci Sosa, Rapid City

It wasn't a deer

Just read a very well written letter, entitled "Deer don't wear glasses." I can add to that; "Deer also don't carry flashlights." Anyone, including myself who has ever struck a deer with their vehicle can attest to the fact that when you strike a deer, there will be thousands of deer hairs embedded in your vehicle. We hit a deer a while ago, and afterword, there were deer hairs blowing out the defrosters.

In this case, there were none. Any legislator who votes to let this person off is letting us South Dakota residents believe that it's OK to kill a man, then lie about it during the investigation. I think you all know who we are talking about here.

Paul Lindstrum, Sturgis

