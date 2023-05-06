Letters to the editor, May 6, 2023

Accumulating wealth

Over time a responsible family accumulates a certain amount of wealth, be it equity in a home, retirement savings, or even a college account for their children. However, because of a health situation, underinsured property loss, job loss, or even too much reliance on credit card debt, a crisis situation may arise. The family then makes the painful decision to tap those assets, work a second job, and cut spending to avert the crisis, without forcing undeserved misery on their children. Our country, like the family, has accumulated great wealth, unfortunately it is concentrated in the hands of a relatively few corporations and individuals that use it to command oversized influence on our government. The United States needs to make the painful decision to tap that wealth, avert a disastrous crisis and continue to move our country forward. Unfortunately I don’t expect our current Congress to confront this situation by looking at the income side of this equation, repeal the Trump tax cuts for the very wealthy, and let the corporations and ultra wealthy pay their fair share. Like thoughts and prayers for gun violence victims, doing nothing seems to be all our current representatives are capable of.

John Griffith, Spearfish

Weifenbach for our next mayor

I am a life long resident and business owner of Rapid City and I am writing this letter in regard to Ron Weifenbach. Our city has big changes coming on the horizon. Everyone can see what is coming. The families and businesses of our community are in a time where strong leadership is needed to maintain the quality of life of our community we all hold dear, and to navigate and build a stronger more resilient Rapid City for tomorrow.

Ron Weifenbach has a proven track record of beneficial accomplishments that have helped the citizens and businesses of Rapid City grow. I know this first hand. He has what it takes to bring the private sector and government together to get things done. On a consistent basis. Ron also brings accountability to the table. In today's day and age accountability is what people need and want. Ron Weifenbach needs to be our next mayor of Rapid City.

Tim Bradeen, Rapid City

Problem: Building to many buildings in open spots.

Rapid City is taking the open spots for advantage and building gas stations, new apartments, and new houses, and more banks. I think all of these things are very unnecessary and we already have so much of those, sooner or later Rapid City is going to be so big, and the population is going to be even higher, and there is just going to be so many people. And rapid City is not that big right now, but it will be in like 10 years.

Now me personally I think this is a problem because we are going to have no more land and as a Native American woman using up all of our land is an issue but I cant do nothing about it but Rapid city can. And some people just do not care they just think they can do whatever they want, which they can but I think it is wrong, and I just think we need to think wisely on how were using up the land.

Kadence Doyle, Rapid City

Christine Stephenson for school board

As a community member, parent with children in Rapid City area schools and healthcare provider who cares deeply about the children of Rapid City and the future of our community, I wholeheartedly endorse Christine Stephenson for school board (area 5). She is well-qualified with experience in this role and we desperately need her strong voice of reason back on the school board. She is intelligent and hard-working. She listens carefully to all sides of an issue and thinks critically to apply those perspectives. Not only is she respectful and collaborative, but she is also a creative-thinker and motivated to problem solve. In her professional job as a pediatric physical therapist, she cares for, and collaborates with, children and parents from various social and economic backgrounds, which has only enhanced her compassion and perspective about the challenges that children in public schools may face. She supports educators, paraprofessionals, and staff. She is passionate, brilliant and she ‘walks the talk.’ The future and well-being of our community is at stake, and we need the capable and strong leadership of Christine to keep us moving in a positive direction.

Dr. Halie Anderson, Rapid City

Armstrong innovates

Laura Armstrong has proposed a brilliant campaign strategy. On her Facebook page Laura Armstrong for Mayor, she has proposed six weeks of service. This shows you what type of leader she will be. Innovative; fresh idea to demonstrate her style of leadership. Caring; serving by example to help others in need. Aware and tuned in to the needs of the community . Leadership of service, demonstrating that as we are all lead to being better, we will help our whole community to do better. She has a broad and inclusive point of view. A raising tide carries all boats. Laura has the business experience and council experience to move forward her vision of Rapid City's future. Let's elect Laura Armstrong to lead by example and serve Rapid City. Visit her website and attend one of the many forums to hear for yourself her well thought-out plans. Vote for Laura.

Donna Robinson, Rapid City

Stephenson involved in community

Having served in public and private education for 50 years , I have had the opportunity to work with many boards of education. This background, and my years of knowing Christine Stephenson as a passionately involved community member and advocate for quality education for all students, leads me to offer my strong support for her serving on the Rapid City School Board. I see a clear relationship between the challenges facing all levels of education today and her many qualities.

First, she is very vision-centered, getting to truly know the district’s mission and then serve the Board and the many other constituents comprising a dynamic school community. She works hard and does her homework. I have seen how this helps her to know the challenges and the foresight to discern the opportunities.

This foundation of vision is then supported by necessary quality-pillars to help bring the mission from idea to reality. These are such “pillars” I see Christine bringing to her role on the Board: very collaborative; passionate dedication; excellent communication; life-long community member; loving heart for all children; deep respect for teachers and parents in their respective roles; strong family person.

Richard Thompson, Rapid City

Vote Laura Armstrong

Congratulations to Mayor Allendar for a job well done. Now it's time to elect a new mayor. Currently, it turns out that the best "man" for the job is a woman.

Laura Armstrong, a speech pathologist, has owned her own business and contracted with other businesses. She has volunteered with numerous organizations including the Humane Society of the Black Hills and Rapid City Public Library. In 2017 she was elected to Rapid City Common Council and is currently Chair of Legal and Finance.

If elected Laura will advocate for support of families including the issues childcare, racism and homelessness. She will promote safe neighborhoods and help to insure the safety and effectiveness of local law enforcement as well as mental health assistance to victims of violence. She will organize a Growth and Development Task Force to address Rapid City's record growth and the issues of affordable housing and critical infrastructure.

Laura consistently demonstrates knowledge and preparation. She encourages mutual respect and objective dialogue. She doesn't use bullying tactics, nor does she jump on a popular bandwagon. She has empathy, but also the strength and leadership to make tough decisions.

Vote June 6. Vote for Laura Armstrong. She's the real deal.

Diane Grant and Eileen Leir, Rapid City

Please Vote for Weifenbach for mayor

Ron is the only person running for mayor that has a plan and knows the issues with in the city and how to fix them.

Brad Estes is a developer and always puts the other developers first as he did when he was on the council. We don’t need another developer on the council that has one thing in mind and that’s making money and showing pictures of his airplane. Do any of you have your own plane?

Jason Salamun wants us to trust his vision and history, OK, back in 2017 he voted NO on conditional use permit for a local business and he was told by the city attorney that if he voted No, the city would be sued and they would lose. He did it anyways because his religion told him too, and it costs the city taxpayers (us) over $300k. How many potholes and roads could be fixed for that amount of money. Jason says it was for protecting the children and that the city was going to get sued regardless. That’s Not true! You only violated 1 of the persons first amendment rights.

Accountability and Transparency Ron has it.

Jay Schmit, Rapid City

Mayor’s Election

Our City is at a time in history where significant changes are about to occur. To be prepared we need a mayor that will provide leadership and management skills to lead us in the right direction. The areas of concern include:

Adequate long range planning including infrastructure development, repair and needed replacement. Funding is absolutely necessary as many times infrastructure investments occur in the early stages of development. We must take care of our existing and future needs.

Long term budgeting three to five years is essential. The City Council needs to debate and support budget development where major expenses will occur.

Protection of our water, the Rapid Creek watershed, calls for watershed management with appropriate resources and utilization of a joint jurisdictional effort.

Monitor the candidates’ platforms and observe their comments on these critical issues. With the talent and experience in the candidate pool, we have an opportunity to be ready for the future. When the candidate is ultimately elected, I am sure she will do a great job.

Jerome "Jerry" Wright, Rapid City