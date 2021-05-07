Letters to the editor, May 7, 2021
Be an informed voter
In South Dakota your vote still counts but only if you cast it!
The June 8 School Board election (early voting starts May 24) is your chance to count. Our community and our kids are counting on you. Be a role model for democracy and exercise that voting power. Whether your interest is private schools or homeschools or public schools, these kids all deserve the best education we can give them. They will all be on the same team when they’re the adults in charge of our community. So private or public, get involved, and vote.
Determine your area and candidates;
Do your research (Facebook, Twitter, Google, websites, emails);
Decide who meets your expectations and matches your ideals;
Discuss with family, friends, and neighbors;
Vote! (After May 24 or Election Day June 8; set your reminder)
Our schools and our kids’ education need to reflect the values and ideals of this community, and this will only happen if you vote. Our strength lies in our families and homes, and that strength is built on education. The School Board election is our next best chance to keep our community strong.
Your voting empowers parents, kids, schools, and our community.
James A Engelbrecht, MD, Rapid City
Voter suppression isn't patriotic
Have you noticed that organizations who use terms like; freedom, heritage and patriotic are usually as "far right' as they can get and even now they are espousing outright anti-American tenets. I believe they cover their true dogma with these terms the same way all propagandists do to invoke a feeling of righteousness into their actual "not so righteous" agenda.
This smokescreen has been used for as long as I can remember. Politics and Religion, as well as the WWE, use the fertile ground inhabited by everyday Americans to sew their bunkum disguised as "alternative facts" or "the will of God" or tribalism. Their manipulative curtain hides the fact that a "disposable", less educated poor working class that doesn't vote is preferred to having a thriving middle class that does vote.
Their latest rounds of voter suppression based on the obvious "out and out lie" of a stolen election are well beyond the parameters of sanity. We cannot let them push this down our throats or "liberty and justice for all", as stated in our Pledge of Allegiance, will become just an outdated endeavor that no longer applies . In the manner of "right-wing" philosophies, irony abounds!
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
For Curt Pochardt
No question about the value of education in terms of economic impact on a community and the quality of life families enjoy who are dedicated to embracing all levels of education.
The leadership of a school board can have a direct impact on providing opportunities for all children including those who are less advantaged .
Curt Pochardt, current president of the Rapid City Area Schools board of education has an understanding of the scope of education including the complications of hiring, evaluating and encouraging the mission of excellence in all disciplines. Curt is a team player with courage to promote high expectations.
Our community is fortunate to enjoy the leadership that curt brings to our school population as well as to our entire community. His dedication/commitment is unequaled!
Yes, voters, maintain Curt’s energy and intellect on the school board.
Judy Olson Duhamel, Rapid City
For Deb Baker
I am writing to encourage voters to support Deb Baker for School Board in Area 1. I have know Deb for several years, I know her kids and her grandchildren. She is a class act person. She loves her family, is committed to her community, and wants the best of our future generations.
Deb is a successful businesswoman. She knows how to budget, to analyze data, to make tough decisions, based on facts and not emotions.
We need strong leaders that know the founding principals of our country. We need strong leaders that are willing to fight for what is right, not what is popular at the present time. We need strong leaders to help our children learn how to think, howto reason and how to make solid decisions.
Please, be sure to vote on June 8th, and vote for Deb Baker.
Vivian Green, Rapid City
Height of hypocrisy
Noem has kicked off a campaign in South Dakota schools with the purpose of “defeating anti-American indoctrination.” This is the height of hypocrisy. Noem and her Republican cohorts are the “anti-Americans” promoting the Big Lie that Trump won the presidential election and that he had nothing to do with the attempt to mount an insurrection on January 6. This effort by Noem, Trump and others in regard to Trump’s defeat is completely contrary to the clear provisions of the United States Constitution.
I would suggest that Noem shut her mouth and go back to high school and learn what American Democracy is all about. There is no need for a new Trump based curriculum. There is, however, a burning need for Noem to display some learning and intelligence on this issue.
Reed Richards, Spearfish
Safe alternative
I’d like to suggest a positive and progressive approach to the 4th of July celebrations. Fireworks can be spectacular l but at a potentially deadly cost. Fire and pollution are a very real threat. There are valid reasons why the fireworks display was was stopped. Fireworks doesn’t mean it has to be an all or nothing approach to celebrating. Why not investigate a light show with drones?
And thinking even deeper and broader, why not develop a multi-faceted approach? Concerts featuring local talent, patriotic music, re-enactors and small dramas, Native American displays and powwows, notable guest speakers on history and patriotic themes, parades on Main Streets can appeal to everyone. A montage of activities spread out over the local area, can bring tourists and locals out to enjoy the area and explore all the venues and cities. No worries about fire and pollution. The advantage of this approach could be celebrating the whole week, drawing in tourists and giving them a reason to stay. I hope Governor Noem can step back from her law suit and put the state's money, energy and talents to better use. Let's offer a red, white and blue Black Hills celebration!
Donna Robinson, Rapid City
