Letters to the editor, May 7, 2021

Deb is a successful businesswoman. She knows how to budget, to analyze data, to make tough decisions, based on facts and not emotions.

We need strong leaders that know the founding principals of our country. We need strong leaders that are willing to fight for what is right, not what is popular at the present time. We need strong leaders to help our children learn how to think, howto reason and how to make solid decisions.

Please, be sure to vote on June 8th, and vote for Deb Baker.

Vivian Green, Rapid City

Height of hypocrisy

Noem has kicked off a campaign in South Dakota schools with the purpose of “defeating anti-American indoctrination.” This is the height of hypocrisy. Noem and her Republican cohorts are the “anti-Americans” promoting the Big Lie that Trump won the presidential election and that he had nothing to do with the attempt to mount an insurrection on January 6. This effort by Noem, Trump and others in regard to Trump’s defeat is completely contrary to the clear provisions of the United States Constitution.