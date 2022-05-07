Letters to the editor, May 7, 2022

Who runs this state anyway?

Republicans don’t like it when you vote. That’s doubly true in the case of Amendment C, which would require a 60 percent majority of voters to pass any ballot measure that would increase taxes and fees over a specified amount.

The measure, overwhelmingly pushed by Republicans, first of all makes it harder for us mere voters to pass an amendment. Second, the same Republicans have placed the measure in the June primary, when they know there will be fewer voters, rather than the November general election, when the turnout will be greater.

If you value your right to say how government should operate, vote against Amendment C. Show those Republicans who runs this joint.

Paul Sauser, Rapid City

Vote Yes, Amendment C

Voting Yes on Amendment C protects taxpayers with supermajority requirements that restrain the growth of taxes and fees. Specifically, amendment C would require a 60% supermajority voter approval for any future ballot initiatives that would increase taxes or fees or require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years after enactment.

Raising taxes should never be easy! Similar supermajority requirements have already proven to be effective at keeping taxes low in the states where similar measures have been implemented. It correctly adds obstacles for anyone, including special interest groups, hoping to expand or enact bold social programs that always end up costing the taxpayers significantly more than originally proposed.

I left the failed state of California several years ago because of its high cost of living and out of control government spending but the situation there would be even worse off today if its own supermajority requirement hadn’t existed. The only way to stop the various political and ideological groups from enacting ridiculous policies with big appetites for funding is to create a higher bar in front of the taxpayer’s money.

Creating a standard greater than a simple majority vote is not uncommon in our system of governance that was deliberately designed to guard against a “tyranny of the majority”. For example, the US Constitution requires a supermajority or unanimous votes to convict, school bonds require 60% approval vote to pass, and any proposed tax increase requires at least 67% approval by both chambers of our state legislature to pass. A supermajority ensures that any proposed change in the law via a ballot measure that would increase a tax or fee or spend more than $10 million enjoys wide voter support.

Amendment C creates budget stability, preserves the benefits of citizen initiatives, and would be a deterrent to wildly changing laws that increase taxes during a politically turbulent time. Change can still be achieved if the proposed change enjoys wide voter support.

Lauri Davis, Rapid City

Vice Chair, Pennington County Republicans

Vote No on Amendment C

The folks who're hoping you'll vote for Amendment C want you to forget about the fact that South Dakota was the very first state in our country to empower its own citizens (you and me) to enact good laws (Initiative) or throw out bad laws (Referendum) by a vote at the ballot box.

Since the 1880s, we've been able to rein in an obnoxious state legislature and/or governor who've tried to ignore or erase our wishes.

It's always taken a 50% plus one vote simple majority to do so.

Now comes this year's power-mongering set of legislators who want to strip you of that right under the guise of "stopping tax increases". In reality, it's snake oil sales 101.

Make no mistake: these glossy, full-color cards you've been getting in the mail want one thing, and one thing only, from you. They want you to give up your right to either tell them no on bad laws, or to tell them you're tired of their feet-dragging on a new law.

Please honor and defend our ancestors' commitment to liberty.

Vote NO on this scurrilous attempt to separate you from your constitutional rights.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

Congratulations

Congratulations to Mataya Yellow Mule on winning a Howard Wood Gold Medal Scholarship for your achievements in track and field and in the classroom!

Your comment, "I've learned a lot from just jumping into a pit of sand and running fast for a whopping 12 seconds", cracked me up.

You seem to combine the explosiveness of a track athlete with the attitude of a distance runner, with their veiled disdain for the short periods of effort expended by persons of the track persuasion and a simultaneous deep and burning envy of their speed. Good luck in your future endeavors.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

For Janyce Hockenbary

I have know Janyce since 1985 and fully endorse her for School Board. She is a wonderful person and has the following qualities:

Honest, hardworking, intelligent, well informed, born and raised in rural SD, mother and grandmother, business woman, strong Christian and conservative!

Janyce will defend traditional family values and make sure that inappropriate content and liberal indoctrination does not take place in Rapid City school.

Deb Petres, Rapid City

Jamie Clapham for School Board

I’m writing to endorse Jamie Clapham for school board. Jamie will bring the ideal mix of experience, enthusiasm, knowledge, and patience to the board. It is a natural transition for Jamie to go from PTA president to board member. She is a passionate, reasonable advocate. Please give her your vote.

Jackie Swanson, Hermosa

