Letters to the editor, May 8, 2021
Stop cow cruelty
This Sunday, May 9th, we celebrate Mother’s Day and the cherished bond between mother and child. Tragically, our dairy cows, world-wide icons of motherhood, never get to see or nurture their babies.
Newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets, so we can drink their milk. The grief-stricken mother cows bellow for days, calling in vain for their babies’ return.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained to concrete floors, with no access to the outdoors. Each year, they are impregnated artificially, to maintain their milk production, then milked by machines twice a day. When production drops, around four years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.
Dairy products are laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics, leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Many people lack the enzyme for digesting dairy products.
This Mother’s Day let's honor motherhood and compassion. Let's replace the products of cow cruelty with delicious, healthful, eco-friendly nut and grain-based milk, cheese, and ice cream products offered by our supermarket.
Ruben Myers, Rapid City
Increase engagement
As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in five countries over my 23 years of service. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on May 7, a day designated by Congress to honor our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.
It is an understatement to say that the past year of devastation and uncertainty has been difficult for everyone. This includes members of our Foreign Service who have remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad.
Diplomacy and development are our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans. However, for diplomacy and development to once again take the premier place in our foreign policy, we must strengthen our Foreign Service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel.
This year has demonstrated the need for increased global engagement and the importance of U.S. global leadership. America’s diplomats are on the ground in countries all over the world representing American interests.
Daryl Zimmerman, Sturgis
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election are no longer being accepted for Letters to the Editor.
Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board