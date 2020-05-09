Letters to the editor, May 9, 2020

System protects incumbents

Technically, television stations must give equal airtime to all candidates. However, to sidestep this rule if the incumbent does not mention their campaign or election, in this case, Senator Rounds, stations are not required to give equal airtime to Republican US Senate challenger, Scyller Borglum. Although newspapers provide ample column inches for the incumbent, they are not required to give equal space to challengers. This has the compounded effect of continuing showcasing the incumbent (for free) and not making space at all for a challenger. Now, despite Borglum repeatedly asking for live, public debate, Senator Rounds refuses to participate. You read that correctly: Mike Rounds won't participate so stations will not schedule one. Rather than scheduling a debate and letting the candidates know so that they can show up or, leave an empty seat, the television stations on both sides of the state seem to be bowing to the incumbent! This is exactly backward from what it should be!