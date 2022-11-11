Letters to the editor, Nov. 11, 2022

A delicate balance

So far, our country has kept from overloading itself (politically) as it has governed both sides of the aisle to very nearly a standstill. Some can say that this is a coincidence, but others know that such a delicate balance has to be maintained to insure that our Democracy continues. If all sides are to be kept in step, then a reasonable amount of political victory must occur to keep our form of government viable. These days of overwhelming information being thrust upon us carries an even stronger need for political balance. The question is: can we as a nation handle the fast paced info that is laced with copious propaganda for the benefit of those that want to see the end of Democracy?

A friend once told me "politics is like watering the lawn with a sprinkler that has to be moved from place to place to keep the whole lawn watered. Simple as that analogy is, I believe it is the essence of Democracy. I do understand that election years bring out the worst in us and cable news is the main purveyor but we all must understand that "the whole lawn needs watering". If we get too greedy, more trouble than any of us want to deal with will follow.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Teachers need help

According to KELO (11/3/2022), the state is short 500 teachers needed to educate our children. This means many classrooms are filled beyond capacity.

Our remaining teachers are among the lowest paid teachers in the whole nation. Their collective pay is the 49th lowest in the United States!

It’s no wonder graduates from our School of Education move to neighboring states for better pay and benefits. Wouldn’t you?

The state legislature raised the sales tax rate slightly awhile back in a failed attempt to rectify the situation recently because then we ranked 51st in teacher pay. Yes, even Puerto Rico paid their teachers better!

Forty-ninth out of 50 isn’t much of an improvement.

Furthermore, the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation reported in Education at a Glance (2022), that America’s teachers also work 200+ hours longer each year and earn less than those in other member countries, as reported in EducationWeek (October. 19, 2022).

No wonder we have a shortage of teachers!

I believe we can, and must, do better because the children truly are our future.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

Editor's note: Mark Winegar is a member of the Vermillion School District Board of Education. He was elected in June.

Progress lacking

Waking up this morning, I opened my eyes and did not realize it was election Tuesday until I looked on the internet to check emails. Voting is a special day for us voters who go to the ballot to cast our vote for the change we want and feel like our vote matters.

Native Americans have seen our tribes' voices being silenced for years, and a rise in voting has increased from 552,000 to 9.7 million in 60 years since the end of the 1960s. The following statement made me realize that voting is unique: "The genealogical and historical details might not always be verifiable, but the emotions are real enough. It makes perfect sense that once race shifters link their melancholy to assimilation, they try to ease their sadness by rejecting whiteness and reclaiming an Indigenous status." (Sturm, 2021).

Mrs. Sturm is an award-winning author and has taught about racism in the U.S. for over 25 years. I thought about how the election results went and how our state lived in the past. The Republican party voted red again to bring the same results as the last four years with no progress in South Dakota.

Clayton Clifford, Rapid City

Re-vote Amendment D

I had reread Amendment D twice to make sure I was voting correctly, and I have a postgraduate degree. After reading it twice, I'm still unsure if I voted no for extended Medicaid.

If I was confused by the wording, who else was as well? This does not seem like an amendment South Dakotans would vote for. I think a re-vote should be taken, this time, with a clearer understanding of "yes" or "no" to broadening health care for these recipients.

Michael Sazama, Rapid City

Teaching methods

It’s important to know scientific facts regarding healthy brain development based on teaching methods. Best methods include “play-based” learning (for younger children) and “inquiry” for adolescents.

Gov. Noem’s million dollar Hillsdale curriculum for South Dakota schools ignores these facts. Her proposed million dollar acquisition expects students practice “rote memorization” of lots and lots of history narratives. These narratives are to be fed out to students in the form of wordy, wordy sermons. Yes – like Sunday sermons. I’ve shared lots of examples with many people. They see it that way also.

Numerous studies suggest that “play-based” and “inquiry” methods of teaching are terrific for contributing positively to cognitive, emotional, social, and physical well-being of children. They also support development of vocabulary, social skills, narrative concepts, and concentration. They also promote enthusiasm towards education and learning.

Such positively nurtured outcomes simply cannot be reproduced if South Dakota proceeds with its proposed acquisition of that million dollar Hillsdale curriculum, because its singular focus is simply on having students remember facts. The Hillsdale history narratives are to be dished out like they were church sermons. How long does anyone remember Sunday sermons after departure from church?

David Wegner, Sioux Falls