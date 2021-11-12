Letters to the editor, Nov. 12, 2021

We need answers

We now live in a country where you can't ask questions or question authority. I'd like answers to these questions.

Why are citizens losing their jobs for being unvaccinated when over a million illegals and Afgans have entered our country unvetted with no COVID restrictions?

Why can "my body, my choice" apply to abortion but not the unvaccinated?

Why are companies with 100 employees vaccine mandated but companies with 99 aren't?

Why did energy secretary Jennifer Granholm laugh about sky rocketing fuel prices that hurt the middle class and poor?

America has 3.5 times more oil than the whole middle east. Under Trump we exported oil. Biden shut down oil production and now is begging OPEC and Russia to produce more oil.

Why are children mask mandated when no random study was done that supports it?

Why are therapeutics used successfully around the world yet not promoted here?

Why is national immunity from getting CO-VID ignored?

Why hasn't Biden given a press conference in three months when President Trump took questions daily?

The answer is simple. Socialists want to transfer control from local government to the presidency, with cradle to grave entitlements. America needs President Trump back in 2024.

Rick Lewis, Spearfish

They admit it

Tucker Carlson admits “I’ve never figured out what CRT is after a year of talking about it”. Given CRT is obscure academic theory, recently weaponized by right-wing activists to neutralize racial justice advocacy, activists use confusion to advantage.

The influential Heritage Foundation advertises its CRT ebook warning that discussing “ ‘diversity,’ ‘equity,’ and ‘inclusion’ ” merely cover for CRT. Their definition seems “anything that might make any white person uncomfortable.” Although statistically just about nobody, of any race, agrees with or advocates his action plan, Ibram Kendi became a best selling CRT theorist.

Interesting theory, no threat. Since he assumes all races inherently equal in every way, inequality of income, wealth, incarceration rates, educational attainment all must be remediable by systemically changing any policy and procedure, in all public and private institutions, that might affect those outcomes, whether or not policies overtly address racial issues.

Kendi’s fantasized Department of Anti-Racism is a pipe dream, having power only as a left-authoritarian bogeyman scaring voters. Real, not fantasy right-authoritariansm is as close as another electoral college victory for our con artist who brazenly admits he’ll deny election results unless he wins.

Constitutional order remains threatened until Republicans shake free of the con.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

