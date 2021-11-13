Letters to the editor, Nov. 13, 2021

Not listening to educators

Our new Rapid City school board members claimed they wanted to listen to educators. They solicited teachers to come straight to them with their concerns. Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that some members of the board are motivated more by conspiracy theories and misinformation than by the input of the educators in our community.

So far this year these tests have been available to staff and student families (with parental permission). There is a resolution on the next school board meeting agenda, championed by Board President Kate Thomas, that would take away the option to use those tests, as well as prohibit any vaccinations of any sort from being administered on school grounds.

Educators and families are not clamoring for fewer options. Testing at school is free, fast, convenient, and helps us protect students and their families – including grandparents, cancer patients, and other vulnerable individuals. Children are not tested without parental permission. Similarly, the flu vaccine clinics put on by the county simply offer a convenient option for those who want it. Those who don’t want these services don’t use them.

No school staff are asking are asking to have their options limited. Many are angered by the proposal.

Christine Frederick, Rapid City

Gauntlet thrown down

Home prices have skyrocketed with COVID. More and more people are able to work remotely so we see people from California and Colorado with big bucks coming here to buy homes and prices have gone way up. Now we have inflation in other areas too. Many of us live on fixed incomes and the property tax increases are a concern.

But do you see the city, the county, the state addressing this issue? No.

They are going to allow taxes to go up "per standard" and some of us will lose our homes. It is time for them to put a cap on this like California did over a decade ago. Now that the gauntlet has been thrown, which of your leaders at any level will pick it up and introduce some legislation to keep us in our homes?

David Johnston, Rapid City

Another frivolous lawsuit

Once again, South Dakota has joined the goon squad of states bringing a frivolous lawsuit against the federal government. And we’ll pay for it.

If they succeed, we’ll pay even more.

The complaint is to block the vaccine mandate for federal employees.

These folks live next door, pay taxes, work for us, protect our land, water, and our nation. Why would we want bomber pilots susceptible to COVID? Why would we want to expose the staff at Mount Rushmore? Hamper the work of agencies that process grants and forest plans? Why would we want tourists and the destination businesses they support to learn that the nearby national parks are closed because South Dakota thinks it’s overreach for the federal government to protect its employees with vaccinations? They assert that we’ll lose rural health care workers who will quit their jobs rather than get vaccinated.

Let’s hope the court points out to the stooges in the 10-state clown car that the “mandate” includes an option to decline a vaccination, and instead be tested regularly.

If rural health workers would rather quit their jobs than take rational, science-based measures to protect themselves, their co-workers, and their patients, well, good riddance.

Suzanne Martley, Rapid City

Move carcasses properly

With deer season in full swing, every hunter should ensure that they move carcasses properly. Improper carcass movement is the top risk for the accidental spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

While relatively uncommon in deer, CWD can be found in nerve and brain tissue. If moving a deer carcass, be sure to get it properly deboned and processed beforehand. Some states also have disposal sites available to the public. Check with your local wildlife agency for more information.

While CWD will still spread naturally, hunters should make sure they do their part to ensure this process isn't accelerated by moving an infected deer from one area to another.

Charly Seale, American Cervid Alliance

